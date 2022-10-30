PARIS — Peyton Reid had the best Saturday of any area girls competitors in the KHSAA Class 1A State Cross Country Meet.

The 8th grader running for Owensboro Catholic came in 11th in 20:29 at the Bourbon Cross Country Course. She was the top finisher out of Class 1A Region 2, which was the goal Catholic girls coach Emery Crume put in front of her before the race.

