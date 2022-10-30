PARIS — Peyton Reid had the best Saturday of any area girls competitors in the KHSAA Class 1A State Cross Country Meet.
The 8th grader running for Owensboro Catholic came in 11th in 20:29 at the Bourbon Cross Country Course. She was the top finisher out of Class 1A Region 2, which was the goal Catholic girls coach Emery Crume put in front of her before the race.
“Oh yes, I told her today go out win your region race today,” Crume said. “I told her don’t go out fast because it is a very hilly course. She knows that from last year. She went out and moved up. When I saw her the first time she was in 20th and when she finished she was 11th. She ran it so smart. She has made tremendous progress, she races smarter, now she knows how to pace.
“I told them the goal at region was just to run, I told them that today, too. This is supposed to be fun, you’re going to miss this go out easy, conservative, then when they got to the back and saw me on the back I told them to make a decision to push. They did and they were crazy good, it was such a good race to watch, it was very impressive.”
Reid was pleased with her performance.
“I was nervous, I didn’t know how I was going to do because this is a tough course,” Reid said. “I was going to start off pretty easy and be smart in the race. The nerves went away when I was running. I knew my place, I was trying to pass people. I was proud of myself.”
Haley Schoenegge from Kentucky Country Day was the individual state champion in 19:00.30.
Hancock County’s Izzy Ross was 32nd in 21:28.4.
Hancock County was 12th with 402 points. Owensboro Catholic was 13th with 409 points. Beechwood won the 1A state team championship with 65 points and all five runners were in the top 22 overall.
Ainsley Sutter was 51st for Catholic (22:14.20). Ashlie Hayden (82nd 23:15.1), Ella Claire Goetz (145th 24:43.8), and Ruthie Jones (194th 26:33.9) were the other scorers for Catholic.
Lexus Ralph was 61st for Hancock County (22:34.9). Caroline Jones (63rd 22:40), Preslee Meserve (135th 24:33), and Lyla DeJarnette (180th 25:48.2) were the other scorers for Hancock County.
BOYS
Hunter Stephens from Hancock County was the top area boys finisher in the 1A State Meet in 60th (18:18.8). Noah Henson was next for Hancock in 102nd (19:13.85) and Emmitt Meserve was 128th for Hancock. Hancock County had three individuals reach the state meet but the team didn’t qualify.
Owensboro Catholic qualified as a team and finished 27th of 36 teams with 623 points. Braden Davis (121st 19:34.2), Nolan Murphy (122nd 19:38.6), Jacob Hammen (155th 20:13.7), Patrick Hauke (182nd 20:37.1), and Austin Marsh (197th 20:47.4) scored for Owensboro Catholic. Austin Martin was the top finisher for Catholic in the regional meet but didn’t run in the state meet.
