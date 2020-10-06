Jakob Wellman is a former individual regional golf champion who wasn’t pleased with his performance in last week’s Boys’ 2nd Region Golf Tournament at Hopkinsville Golf & Country Club.
The Owensboro Catholic senior did, however, play well enough to qualify for the Leachman/KHSAA State Golf Tournament, which will be contested on Tuesday and Wednesday at venerable Bowling Green Country Club.
Wellman, a junior, is glad to have another chance.
“I didn’t play like I’m capable of playing,” Wellman said, “but I have an opportunity to work on my game and improve my play in the state tournament, and I’m looking forward to that opportunity.”
Wellman shot 152 (80-72) to tie for 17th in last year’s state championship.
Wellman shot a 9-over par 80 to tie for fourth in tough conditions at Hopkinsville and will be joined at state by a pair of players from Muhlenberg County — senior Nolan Nofsinger, who also shot 80, and senior James Soderling (81), who survived a playoff to qualify.
“I’m excited to be going back to state,” Nofsinger said. “The state tournament is what you strive to get to, and I’m thankful to be able to compete in it.”
Leading the way for the 2nd Region will be team champion Breckinridge County and individual champion Grant Puckett of Webster County.
Jay Nimmo of Marshall County won the individual state title last fall with a 3-under par score of 141 (69-72), and Taylor County rallied to win the team championship with a 30-over par mark of 606 (305-301).
