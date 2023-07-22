Expectations have been set for Kentucky in 2023 following Friday’s release of a preseason poll conducted at SEC Media Days this week in Nashville.
The Wildcats were predicted to finish fourth in the SEC East with 1,204 points, trailing two-time defending national champion Georgia (2,011 points), Tennessee (1,682) and South Carolina (1,254).
By comparison, UK was selected to finish second in its division last year before going 7-6 overall and 3-5 against league foes — ending the season in fourth place behind the same three teams voted ahead of them in this year’s poll.
Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops, entering his 11th season in Lexington, isn’t worried about the outside perception of his team, but he also knows the Cats didn’t meet their internal expectations last year, either. Fixing those issues has been at the forefront of his mind all offseason.
“For us to have a successful year, we better stack some days together,” Stoops said Wednesday. “Then, ultimately, will come the weeks, and so on. We can’t get too far out in front of us. Things do not happen automatically. Things change, people get hurt, injuries — a lot of things happen on a day-to-day basis.
“We’ve got to be able to handle anything that comes our way and put our team in a position to win.”
Still, Stoops takes pride in his program’s reputation as a hard-nosed ball club.
“I hope (people) think of it as a team that’s still — I’ve said it from day one — very blue-collar, very tough and fundamentally sound,” he said, “and put our players in a position to win. Again, we know that there’s areas where you fall short on that and then there’s times when you do it well, but overall, our program has a solid foundation, a solid structure, and at the core, that’s what I want to be.
“I want to be tough, I want to be physical, I want to be well-coached, and then we can be cute and score points and all those other things.”
In the same preseason media poll, the Cats were selected to finish ahead of Florida (911 points), Missouri (658) and Vanderbilt (428).
The All-SEC media preseason teams were also selected, with UK garnering three picks. Defensive lineman Deone Walker was selected to the All-SEC Second-Team, while linebacker J.J. Weaver and offensive lineman Eli Cox earned third-team recognition.
Stoops has been pleased so far with his squad’s offseason development so far, especially with additions to Kentucky’s offensive line and several other positions, but he also admitted the Cats are still unproven overall.
“I feel good, but it’s yet to be seen,” he noted. “We have to go prove it, we’ve got to put it all together. We have some pieces. We feel like we added some pieces that we desperately needed, just in the spring alone.
“Spring is spring. We made some improvements in some areas. It’s a very fundamental period. This summer, I’ve seen some growth because that’s when you’re really going to get challenged — those dog days of summer when guys are getting up there early and working out very hard and getting prepared for a very long, tough season. I’ll know more when we get going on Aug. 1.”
Despite UK’s shortcomings a season ago, Stoops pushed back on the idea that it was due to a lack of players’ effort.
“As a football coach, that’s like talking about my mama,” he said, laughing. “But I agree with it to an extent: How focused are you? How dialed in? What is our approach during the week? As I’ve said many times, everybody wants to win on Saturday. Guys are playing hard on Saturday. But what about the rest of the week to put ourselves in a position to win?
“That’s the consistency that we need, the preparation, the work ethic. It starts with our mindset.”
Now, the Cats are ready to get back to work.
“It’s time,” Stoops said. “It’s time to go. For our players, they stay there and work out all summer, busting their tail. For coaches, we’ve been working around the clock, around the year, until July. A little bit of a slow period, but once this time hits, it’s exciting.
“I like where we’re at as a program. Love our staff, love the way this team’s worked, and we’re kind of chomping at the bit and ready to get going.”
