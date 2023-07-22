OWESPTS-07-22-23 UK SEC PICKS

Kentucky coach Mark Stoops celebrates as he leaves the field following the Wildcats’ 26-16 victory over Florida on Sept. 10, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla.

 UK Athletics

Expectations have been set for Kentucky in 2023 following Friday’s release of a preseason poll conducted at SEC Media Days this week in Nashville.

The Wildcats were predicted to finish fourth in the SEC East with 1,204 points, trailing two-time defending national champion Georgia (2,011 points), Tennessee (1,682) and South Carolina (1,254).

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.