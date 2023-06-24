UK football commits

Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops calls out to an official during the first half of a college football game against Mississippi State on Oct. 15, 2022, in Lexington.

 Associated Press

The last week has been hectic for the Kentucky football program and its recruiting for the Class of 2024, but the Wildcats are seeing their efforts pay off with five commitments in the past five days.

Three-star Covington Catholic tight end Willie Rodriguez announced his commitment Friday, joining 6-foot running back Tovani Mizell from Florida, 6-4 athlete Jiquavious Marshall from Georgia, 6-3 offensive lineman Jadon Lafontant from Connecticut and 6-2 kicker Jacob Kauwe from Montana — all three-star prospects who also committed this week.

