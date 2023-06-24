The last week has been hectic for the Kentucky football program and its recruiting for the Class of 2024, but the Wildcats are seeing their efforts pay off with five commitments in the past five days.
Three-star Covington Catholic tight end Willie Rodriguez announced his commitment Friday, joining 6-foot running back Tovani Mizell from Florida, 6-4 athlete Jiquavious Marshall from Georgia, 6-3 offensive lineman Jadon Lafontant from Connecticut and 6-2 kicker Jacob Kauwe from Montana — all three-star prospects who also committed this week.
Rodriguez, a 6-4, 240-pounder from Alexandria, also becomes the fourth in-state prospect to commit to UK — along with four-star quarterback Cutter Boley (Lexington Christian), three-star offensive lineman Aba Selm (Simon Kenton) and three-star offensive tackle Hayes Johnson (Taylor County).
After reeling in 14 passes for 295 yards and three touchdowns, as well as 10 tackles and two sacks defensively, as a junior, Rodriguez is rated the sixth-best 2024 prospect in Kentucky by 247Sports.
Rodriguez, who also had offers from Arkansas, Cincinnati, Louisville, Ole Miss, South Carolina and others, took his visit to UK alongside the other three in-state commits on June 9 — and committed to the Cats two weeks later.
“I really learned a lot more about the team,” he told CatsPause.com of the experience. “We hung out with a lot of the players, so I learned how all the team is pretty close together. A lot of the players hang out with each other. All different positions were together. Usually it is smaller, different friend groups but everybody was together a lot, hanging out and all that.”
He’s not the only one, either.
“I would say the main reason why was the relationship I’ve got with Coach (Jay) Boulware and Coach (Liam) Coen,” Mizell said on Kentucky Sports Radio Wednesday. “I have a really strong relationship with them. While I was on the trip, I got to build my relationship even stronger with Coach (Mark) Stoops and Coach (Vince) Marrow, so I think that was pretty cool. When I was there on campus, it just felt like family. All the coaches were very cool and easy to talk to.”
Mizell played in just one game at Maryland’s Dematha Catholic last season, but as a sophomore at West Palm Beach (Fla.) Cardinal Newman in 2021, he rushed for 616 yards, caught for 481 yards and scored 14 total touchdowns. Rated the 80th-best recruit out of Florida, he picked UK over offers from Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina and others.
Marshall, who caught 35 passes for 548 yards with six TDs and made 31 tackles with two interceptions last season, is considered the 74th-best prospect in Georgia.
Lafontant, who also received offers from Boston College, Pittsburgh, Duke and others, is rated Connecticut’s 12th-best recruit.
Kauwe, meanwhile, is set to join UK’s special teams as the nation’s sixth-best kicker.
Friday’s announcement brings Kentucky’s Class of 2024 commits to nine, ranking the Cats at 49th in the nation, according to 247Sports.
