LEXINGTON — For just the second time in program history, the Kentucky Wildcats are off to Super Regionals as they defeated Indiana 4-2 in front of a Kentucky Proud Park record-capacity 6,796-person crowd during Monday’s Regional Final.
Both of Kentucky’s regional championships have come in Lexington under Nick Mingione, as the Cats won the 2017 Lexington Regional at Cliff Hagan Stadium by beating NC State in back-to-back games in a similar fashion to how they won this year’s Regional at Kentucky Proud Park.
The Cats fell 5-3 to Indiana on Saturday in a winner’s bracket game, moving them to the loser’s bracket. UK beat West Virginia 10-0 Sunday afternoon, then defeated Indiana 16-6 later Sunday evening to force Monday’s final.
“This team was built a long time ago. When you think about recruiting in baseball, guys commit when they’re freshmen in high school and sophomores, and to have all those guys come through and deliver in that moment and watch them celebrate, it doesn’t get any better as a coach,” an emotional Mingione said postgame. “They’re the ones that have made the pitches. They’re the ones that have made the plays. They are the ones that went to the workouts. They’re the ones that went to class. They’re the ones that do it.
“When you get a chance to just see pure joy, it’s one of the best feelings as a coach. That’s the only thing you could ever hope for on a field is to watch your team celebrate and I was soaking it in. I was loving every second of it.”
Devin Burkes started the rally with a double down the left-field line and then moved to third on a Pitre ground ball. The next batter, Gilliam, delivered the go-ahead hit as the UK first baseman ripped a double of his own down the left-field line to allow Burkes to score easily and put the Cats on top 3-2.
“Devo [Devin Burkes] is the king of work and we get after it. Good things happen to good people and we both got good swings off in a big-time moment,” Gilliam said. “It was good to see.”
After Bothwell issued a walk to Reuben Church, IU coach Jeff Mercer called on Brayden Risedorph in relief. He was greeted rudely by UK’s Ryan Waldschmidt, who clubbed an RBI double to center that extended the lead to 4-2.
As Kentucky’s offense made the most of its six hits, the UK pitching staff was able to work out of a handful of jams and hold the Hoosiers to just two runs
In the top of the second, Indiana loaded the bases with two men out, but UK starter Darren Williams, who tossed four innings, was able to hold the Hoosiers to just one run.
Mason Moore worked out of a jam of his own in the top of the seventh as catcher and nine-hole hitter Peter Serruto worked a leadoff walk, Glasser hit a single and Whalen laid down a sac bunt to set IU up with runners on second and third with nobody out.
Moore, the UK right-hander who pitched five scoreless innings of relief in the regional opener against Ball State, managed to escape unfazed by striking out Devin Taylor and getting Carter Mathison to ground out to second to keep the Hoosiers off the scoreboard.
“When you sit there and you think about anytime you can have the bases loaded and no outs and you only give up one run, that is a victory for the defense,” Mingione said of Williams escaping a bases-loaded jam. “And they had another time they got third base, no outs and didn’t score. So our ability to minimize — Darren, he’ll keep you on the edge of your seat, won’t you?
“But he gave us everything he had. What a warrior. What a warrior Darren Williams is. And Mason was fantastic.”
Kentucky will start its best-of-three Super Regionals series in Baton Rouge against LSU Friday or Saturday. The Super Regional will be a rematch of an April series at LSU that saw the Tigers win two of three over the Wildcats.
