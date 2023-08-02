OWESPTS-08-02-23 UK FB TARGETS

Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops walks on the field before the Wildcats’ 31-0 win over Youngstown State on Sept. 17, 2022, at Kroger Field in Lexington.

 UK Athletics

The start of what Kentucky football coaches were hoping would be a big recruiting week began with a pair of disappointments Tuesday, but the Wildcats still have high expectations moving forward.

Three-star running back Jason Patterson, who led the state of Florida with 2,721 yards and 35 touchdowns as a junior in 2022, had been linked with the Cats in the days leading up to his decision — but the 5-foot-11, 200-pounder chose Cincinnati instead of UK, Boston College, Rutgers or Vanderbilt.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.