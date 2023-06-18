UK visits update

Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops waves to fans before a college football game against Louisville on Nov. 26, 2022.

 Associated Press

Last week’s round of official visits paid off for the Kentucky football program with an immediate commitment, and Wildcats coaches are hoping another group of visits over the past few days yields similar results.

UK most recently secured a commitment from three-star Atlanta-area linebacker Antwan Smith, a 6-foot-3, 188-pounder, last Sunday after his family’s visit to Lexington. He’s the fourth member of the Class of 2024 to commit to the Cats, joining in-state products Cutter Boley, Hayes Johnson and Aba Selm.

