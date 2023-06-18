Last week’s round of official visits paid off for the Kentucky football program with an immediate commitment, and Wildcats coaches are hoping another group of visits over the past few days yields similar results.
UK most recently secured a commitment from three-star Atlanta-area linebacker Antwan Smith, a 6-foot-3, 188-pounder, last Sunday after his family’s visit to Lexington. He’s the fourth member of the Class of 2024 to commit to the Cats, joining in-state products Cutter Boley, Hayes Johnson and Aba Selm.
Over the last week, Kentucky coach Mark Stoops and his staff have welcomed 14 recruits to campus — including four-star prospects JacQawn McRoy, a 6-8, 365-pound offensive tackle from Alabama; Dominic Nichols, a 6-5, 252-pound edge rusher from Maryland; Jalewis Solomon, a 6-1, 185-pound wide receiver/cornerback from Georgia; and Vaboue Toure, a 6-1, 185-pound safety from New Jersey.
McRoy, who’s also taken official visits to Arkansas and Ole Miss in recent weeks, has the potential to help UK coaches in their ever-present quest to bolster the Cats’ offensive line.
“Although he will need some physical and technical refinement at the next level, McRoy possesses a combination of size and athleticism at the right tackle position that is certain to excel at the next level,” said 247Sports national recruiting analyst Cooper Petagna. “Projects as a Power Five multi-year starter at the right tackle position with the ability to continue to develop into an all-conference prospect and a potential day one or two NFL Draft choice.”
However, UK coaches are also confident that they can recruit and develop lesser-heralded players — with three-star running back Jason Patterson reportedly emerging as one of the Cats’ top targets.
The 5-foot-11, 200-pounder from Florida was Kentucky’s lone visitor on Wednesday.
“Coach (Mark) Stoops made it clear that I was their No. 1 priority,” Patterson told CatsPause.com. “That’s great knowing I’m one of the top guys from Florida.”
Patterson, who cited playing in the SEC as a major drawing point to UK, was also encouraged by the Cats’ offensive plans under returning offensive coordinator Liam Coen.
“It was great. I could see that they run the ball a lot,” said Patterson, who’s also visited Boston College, Cincinnati and Rutgers. “They run inside zone, outside zone, pin and pull, which all kind of fits what I do.
“(Coen) compared my film to their film. He was showing how it was similar and how I could be productive in their pro-style offense.”
Kentucky coaches have also seemingly placed a premium on bringing in edge rushers and athletes, with four and three, respectively, making up their 14 visiting recruits over the last week.
If Smith’s commitment last week is any indication, the Cats are getting ready for more positive news.
“What sold me is the program, just the way that they coach their players is honestly amazing,” Smith told CatsPause.com. “They put me in the best position to win and just the way that they play, they play hard, physical and fast. What stood out to me is the relationship that all the coaches have. You can tell that they are very close to each other. It is like a good family. They are very close with their players. They just have a very genuine bond with them.”
Kentucky is scheduled to host three-star Cincinnati-area wide receiver Dorian Williams on Sunday, followed by two more edge rushers and a four-star athlete, Kamron Mikell, in September.
