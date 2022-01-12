NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Things got a little sloppy late, but the University of Kentucky certainly got rid of any “can’t win on the road” anxiety on a Tuesday night at Memorial Gymnasium.
The final score showed a 78-66 Kentucky win, but this was a throttling by the Wildcats. Vandy had to close the game with a 16-0 run to make the final that close.
There have been some pretty good — and some really good — Kentucky teams that have come to this historic basketball hall and struggled to get out with a win.
These No. 18 Wildcats had such a big advantage in the second half — 28 points with 6:14 to go — that coach John Calipari could play some different combinations and look at some different rotations.
Daimion Collins, Bryce Hopkins and Jacob Toppin were on the floor together in a stretch during the first half. That same lineup was in again with four minutes left, and Vandy started putting a few baskets together. Calipari mixed and matched the rest of the way.
As expected, Calipari didn’t like the way the lead shrunk for the Wildcats (13-3, 3-1 in the SEC).
“We let go of the rope, it’s something we need to get better at,” Calipari said of dropping the hammer to close out games. “We’ve got to keep giving those guys (Hopkins, Collins) the chance, but the score can’t go the other way.”
Hopkins pulled down five rebounds and scored a basket, but maybe the most important numbers he put up were the minutes, 14:45, which is enough time for the 6-foot-6 forward can get more comfortable.
“Bryce, we need Bryce,” Calipari said. “I can’t accept the game being faster than him, he needs to make easy plays. We need him out there.”
With Sahvir Wheeler still recovering from a neck injury and missing his second straight full game, Calipari has looked at different starting lineups in wins over Georgia and Vandy. Davion Mintz started against Vandy, giving Calipari the three guards starting that he craves.
“Last game, we started Jacob and I didn’t like that group, I didn’t like their skill sets together,” Calipari said. “I’d rather be playing three guards, that’s how I like to coach, and you get more offense. We’re trying to get from 75 to 80 points every game, and our defense can do the rest. You can’t score 60, or we can’t.”
UK knew it had a seven-player rotation that Vanderbilt couldn’t handle. Vandy could do nothing with Oscar Tshiebwe, who had 30 points and 13 rebounds, hitting 11-of-16 shots from the floor and 8-of-10 free throws.
He was the first UK player with at least 30 points and at least 10 rebounds in a game since Tayshaun Prince recorded 31 points and 11 rebounds vs. North Carolina on Dec. 9, 2001.
Tshiebwe is adding even more frightening aspects to his game, like a reliable jumper from the top of the key and an ability to hit free throws.
One of his most impressive moves of the night was following his own missed jumper for a rebound and then firing a quick pass to Toppin, who was running the baseline for a dunk.
Keion Brooks got some good work in scoring nine points and grabbing five rebounds. Brooks knows he’s contributing if he is doing the gritty things that some players just don’t want to handle.
Kentucky played fast, moved the ball around and made nine turnovers.
Having a veteran team, or one with more experience than usual for a Calipari squad, should mean the ball keeps moving on the court.
In two games without Wheeler, UK has had a different rhythm, a different feel, with TyTy Washington at point guard. Washington scored 15 points at Vandy.
When Wheeler returns, perhaps on Saturday when UK hosts No. 22 Tennessee, that could give UK an expanded offensive feel.
“What it does is we’ve got a second guy to put in pick and rolls and scoring opportunities, some of the stuff we’re doing now with TyTy we can do with an off guard,” Calipari said.
Kentucky had enough slack on the scoreboard at Vanderbilt to do some experimenting, to take a look at different players in an effort to make them more comfortable and confident on the court.
Sure, it wasn’t as dominating on the scoreboard, but Kentucky got to look at some different bodies on the floor. Vanderbilt wasn’t going to interfere with the Wildcats finding ways to improve.
