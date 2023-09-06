Details, details, details.
There may not be a word used more by Kentucky coaches and players when they reflect on their season-
opening win over Ball State. Sure, the Wildcats won 44-14, but there were glaring errors throughout the contest — and, by all accounts, it all comes down to the details.
Offensive coordinator Liam Coen chalked up his unit’s shortcomings to a lack of communication, which led to the Cats settling for field goals on the first and final drives of the first half instead of getting into the end zone.
“I thought the guys played hard, but we didn’t always play very smart,” Coen said Tuesday.
Part of the problem was UK simply didn’t have the ball for long enough.
The Cats lost the time of possession battle by nearly 16 minutes, and Ball State ran 20 more offensive plays (71-51) than UK did. Only two of Kentucky’s nine drives took more than three minutes off the clock.
Following a seven-play, 89-yard touchdown drive on its first possession of the second half, Kentucky’s offense didn’t touch the ball again until 9:57 left in the game. After a three-and-out, UK got the ball back with 3:22 remaining and finally pieced together another productive scoring drive.
Some of their issues can be linked to the Cats scoring on Jalen Geiger’s 69-yard fumble return or on Barion Brown’s 99-yard kickoff return, but even when UK had the ball, coaches weren’t thrilled with the way their possessions unfolded. Reviewing the game film only reinforced what they already knew.
“I think we had a lot of guys a little amped up — running routes short, throwing the ball fast, snapping the ball too quick,” said Coen, whose offense converted only 4-of-9 third downs and failed to convert its only fourth-down try. “The good thing is it’s correctible. I don’t think any of us watched the film and said, ‘Man, we couldn’t move the ball’ or ‘We had nobody to throw to or nobody to run here.’
“I think there’s some positives to take away from that, but I think it was just some young guys, some guys that hadn’t played in a long time, just anxious and anxious to go make plays.”
Part of that can be traced to the still-developing relationship between quarterback Devin Leary and center Jager Burton. Leary was playing in his first real college football game in 11 months, while Burton is still getting accustomed to his position change after starting 13 games at left guard last year.
As a whole, the offensive line has earned acclaim for its offseason improvements, but it’s clearly not yet a fully-finished product. Depth took a hit when left guard Kenneth Horsey left Saturday’s game with an injury and didn’t return, and he’s expected to miss the next several weeks.
“Like everybody, it was hit or miss,” Coen said. “I think there were some things that we did well and some communication issues and execution issues that we can’t have. It starts with them being on the same page, all five doing what they’re supposed to do together, communicating at a high level, and hopefully we can get some of those communication things cleared up.
“I do believe they tried to play physical, but at the end of the day, it’s more about them being on the same page, communication — things like that are what leads to protection busts and free hitters in the run game.”
With a Saturday meeting against Eastern Kentucky now on deck, UK has its sights set on continued improvement.
“When you look at the tape and you see how much was left out, you’re hungry,” Coen said. “We averaged seven yards a play and did some good things from an explosive standpoint, but the consistent execution, consistent details snap in and snap out, you could tell in today’s practice that there was more urgency from a communication and execution standpoint.
“We’re looking for huge improvements from game one to game two.”
As always, it comes down to the details.
