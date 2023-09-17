LEXINGTON
A widespread case of déjà vu broke out Saturday night at Kroger Field.
Kentucky sleepwalked through the first half before finally separating itself on a see-it-to-believe-it play late in the third quarter, which sparked the Wildcats to a 35-3 victory over Akron.
Many of the same concerns from UK’s first two games showed themselves once again.
The Cats committed costly penalties that halted drives. They turned the ball over. And their communication wasn’t as crisp as it needed to be.
You’ve heard it all before.
Through the first three weeks of the season, the Cats sport a 3-0 record, but it hasn’t been the prettiest display.
“Offensively, a lot of frustration,” Kentucky coach Mark Stoops admitted afterward. “It’s a broken record, but you can’t have it. You can’t have (bad) snaps, you can’t have holds, you can’t fumble going in (to the end zone). You have a chance to put up 42, 49 points pretty easily, and then nobody would be as frustrated on our end. But there’s things that, really, there’s no excuses for. We’ve got to get better. We’re going into SEC play next week, the nice thing is we’re 3-0.
“We’re not playing to our standard with the front on the offensive line, we’re getting beat. There’s snaps, there’s holds, things of that nature — but there’s enough blame to go around to all groups in all areas. We’ll address it and continue to work really hard.”
The game shifted within the blink of an eye late in the third quarter.
More from this section
On 3rd-and-11 late in the third quarter, with UK nursing a 14-3 lead, quarterback Devin Leary dropped back and faced an incoming wave of Akron defenders. He sidestepped the first sack attempt, rolled to his right and dropped a short pass off to running back Ray Davis before being swarmed and taken to the turf.
Davis did the rest.
He weaved through the middle of the field to the left sideline, received some quality blocking on the way, and zipped 58 yards for a TD, breathing some life into the restless 59,456 in attendance.
“It was a heck of a play by Devin and by (Davis) on a broken play,” Stoops said. “Sometimes you have to do that. It certainly happens against us sometimes. Plays get off schedule, you have to create, and you’ve got to have some guys that just have some instincts, and those guys made a great play.”
On the Cats’ next possession, Davis broke free for another long score — this time on a 55-yard sprint to the end zone — to put Kentucky up 28-3. At that point, the Zips (1-2) didn’t have any fight left.
So, as UK looks to clean up its mistakes, shore up its deficiencies and ready itself for the start of Southeastern Conference play next week, it’s back to the practice field for the Cats.
Stoops and his staff are clearly bothered by the mistakes and miscues their team continues to make, but he still has faith in his players.
“I really believe in our team,” he said. “There’s no question, we’re going to work, we’re going to fight, we’re going to grind, but we do have some expectations that we’re not meeting right now at some positions. There’s no excuse for that.”
Kentucky plays at Vanderbilt next week with a chance to avenge last season’s 24-21 loss in Lexington. And the Cats are hoping their déjà vu misses the trip.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.