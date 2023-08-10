When it comes to competing in the Southeastern Conference, coaches often point to the players up front as those who create the most impact — and Kentucky defensive coordinator Brad White is expecting big things at the line of scrimmage in 2023.
Following the emergence of defensive lineman Deone Walker, a 6-foot-6, 348-pounder who earned Freshman All-American honors last year, White is looking forward to seeing progression across the board. Seniors J.J. Weaver and Octavious Oxendine have worked throughout the offseason to transform their bodies, and both are feeling the positives heading into the fall.
At SEC Media Days last month, Weaver said he gained more than 20 pounds in an effort to sturdy himself and make more of a difference.
“Whenever you add good weight and you can continue to stay strong and fast and explosive, that added girth allows you to hold point better in the run game, gives you a little bit more push when you go speed to power in the pass rush — so there’s a lot of added benefits to that,” White said of Weaver, who’s listed at 6-5, 244 pounds.
A season ago, Weaver recorded 47 tackles, six stops for loss, three sacks and three quarterback hurries, but he also missed two games and was hindered for much of the season with an elbow injury. That came after a torn ACL forced him to miss the last two games of his redshirt freshman campaign in 2020, though bounced back the following year and earned designation as a Mayo Clinic Comeback Player of the Year.
Gaining weight, White added, should help Weaver gain consistency and close his college career on a healthier note. He even compared Weaver’s transformation to that of former UK linebacker Josh Allen, whose physical developments between his junior and senior years helped him win national defensive player of the year honors in 2018.
“In a lot of cases, it allows you to play with less injury,” White said. “You’ve got more density to you. A lot of the injuries he’s dealt with have been unlucky — it hasn’t been due to size — but it would allow him to play more snaps.”
Oxendine, meanwhile, gained attention last summer for losing 30 pounds entering his junior season. In retrospect, though, the weight loss was a major reason he was limited to only 22 tackles in 13 games and lost out on playing time to Walker. Oxendine entered last year listed at 6-1 and 275 pounds, but he’s worked to bulk back up in an effort to regain his strength and explosiveness.
“He’s pushed it in the right direction,” White said. “I think, obviously, he got too light last year, and he knows that. In the trenches, especially in this league but anywhere across college football, you better have girth and mass and some substance.
“No matter how good your technique is, it’s going to be really hard. I think he felt that last year. He’s put on good weight, and I think he’s in a good place. Now, it’s about sustaining through camp so you can continue to hold that weight through the season.”
Kentucky is set to open the season Sept. 2 against Ball State at Kroger Field in Lexington.
