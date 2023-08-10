OWESPTS-08-10-23 UK DEFENSE FEATURE

Kentucky defensive coordinator Brad White, middle, goes over schemes with players during the Wildcats’ practice on Aug. 2 at the Joe Craft Football Training Facility in Lexington.

 UK Athletics

When it comes to competing in the Southeastern Conference, coaches often point to the players up front as those who create the most impact — and Kentucky defensive coordinator Brad White is expecting big things at the line of scrimmage in 2023.

Following the emergence of defensive lineman Deone Walker, a 6-foot-6, 348-pounder who earned Freshman All-American honors last year, White is looking forward to seeing progression across the board. Seniors J.J. Weaver and Octavious Oxendine have worked throughout the offseason to transform their bodies, and both are feeling the positives heading into the fall.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.