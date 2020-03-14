The University of Kentucky had the kind of unpredictable quality this season that made it a curious basketball team to watch.
It was often difficult to tell what kind of level UK would be on from one week of the season to the next.
The Wildcats spent segments of the regular season looking close to spectacular, and they spent other parts of the season making fans wonder what was going on.
They were going to embark on a postseason jaunt this weekend with the SEC Tournament where nobody really knew just where they might end up.
UK was stopped before it really got started — just like every team in college basketball — when conference tournaments across the country, then the NCAA Tournament, were all canceled over concerns with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Just like the regular season, UK’s final few weeks playing basketball probably would have been thrilling and maddening — maybe all within the same five minutes of a second round NCAA Tournament game.
UK was going to be good enough, perhaps, to reach the Final Four in Atlanta. UK may also have lapsed enough during a five minute stretch of a game to be sent home from a Sweet 16 game.
UK coach John Calipari wanted BBN to think about the Wildcats with admiration.
“I don’t say this lightly: I think I had the national championship team, and this group should go down as one of the most loved teams in my tenure here,” Calipari said on Twitter on Thursday. “I want our fans to think in terms of, what if we had made it to the Final Four? What if we had won the whole thing? I hope our fans remember them like that.”
It was enough of a guessing game that UK fans had to be wondering what might the team have looked like as it traveled through the NCAA Tournament.
Immanuel Quickley could have been an offensive force so dominant that he would’ve emerged as one of the best performance stories of the tournament.
Nick Richards, the other half of the UK Pick Nick & Quick “ticket”, also seemed poised to write the last chapter of his discovery story. Constantly searching for a solid role the last two years, Richards had become the type player who could’ve been a headliner through an NCAA Tournament run.
It would’ve been so different from last year’s loss to Auburn in the Elite Eight. Richards played one minute in that game. Quickley made one shot in six tries from 3.
They each would be machines in this NCAA tourney, if their regular seasons could be a guide.
This team, in fact, had become full of players who could make significant moments in March and April.
Tyrese Maxey had thrived in the spotlight of bigger games all season long. The NCAA Tournament has long featured moments, seconds even, where the spotlight has an intensity that is seldom matched in sports.
Maxey would’ve been perfect in those moments where there was a game-winning shot to be taken.
Ashton Hagans might have been told to put on the brakes some offensively. Smart drives lead to fewer turnovers. But he could’ve been one of the most dynamic defensive players of this NCAA Tournament.
EJ Montgomery, Nate Sestina, Keion Brooks, Johnny Juzang were all being counted on as additional parts who, collectively, could’ve been a productive force.
This team would’ve brought with it the momentum from an improbable win at Florida. That might have been enough of a push for UK to roll through the SEC Tournament.
Three wins there would’ve seen UK go into the NCAA Tournament with 28 victories. From there, a No. 3 seed in the NCAA as a launching pad.
Then, it would’ve been a matter of UK playing up to its talent level.
Doing that and going through each game with total focus, might have meant a magical end for this UK team.
