The Kentucky football coaching staff has worked diligently throughout the spring to shore up its glaring depth issues, and by all indications, the Wildcats are poised for a much-improved campaign this fall.
Last year, of course, UK took a clear step back — finishing 7-5 overall and 3-5 against Southeastern Conference foes — with an offense that struggled to live up to head coach Mark Stoops’s previously-set standards.
As a result, Kentucky jumped into the transfer portal this spring with its sights set on taking two steps forward instead of any steps back.
Since the end of the last season, the Cats have added 14 incoming transfers — highlighted by quarterback Devin Leary and running back Ray Davis — and welcomed back offensive coordinator Liam Coen in hopes of rekindling some of the magic Kentucky created when it won 10 games in 2021.
According to 247Sports, UK’s transfer class for next season is rated 18th in the nation.
Less than two weeks ago, the Cats secured another highly-rated transfer with the addition of Leary’s former North Carolina State teammate, running back Demie Sumo-Karngbaye. The 6-foot, 210-pounder rushed for 305 yards with three touchdowns and caught 12 passes for 148 yards with one score in only six fully-healthy games as a sophomore for the Wolfpack last year. He picked UK over Colorado, Missouri and South Carolina.
Sumo-Karngbaye will bolster a running backs group headlined by Davis, the former Vanderbilt bruiser who’s expected to be one of the SEC’s top rushers this fall.
According to Pro Football Focus, Davis is rated the fourth-best returning back in the league behind Quinshon Judkins (Ole Miss), Brian Battie (Auburn) and Raheim Sanders (Arkansas). Earlier this week, David earned accolades as a second-team All-SEC preseason pick by Athlon Sports.
Davis will lead a backfield that also features experienced reserve JuTahn McClain, former FBS All-American rusher Ramon Jefferson returning from a torn ACL, former North Hardin star La’Vell Wright, former Tennessee transfer Dee Beckwith and incoming freshman Jamarion Wilcox.
UK also addressed its woeful offensive line performance from a season ago by reshuffling several players back to their natural positions in the spring, along with adding Tanner Bowles (Alabama), Ben Christman (Ohio State), Marques Cox (Northern Illinois) and Courtland Ford (Southern California) through the transfer portal.
So, by all accounts, Stoops and his coaching staff have brought in a talented group of contributors that have all the makings of a successful squad in the SEC.
The Cats now have an accurate passer with Leary, a strong crop of running backs and a capable offensive line to pair with UK’s ultra-talented receiving corps. And, though they didn’t see much action in the spring, Stoops is confident in his team’s tight ends to help piece it all together.
Obviously, Kentucky went into the offseason with a plan. Since his arrival in Lexington, Stoops’s teams have generally gotten better and better, which is what made last year feel like such a letdown.
With 99 days remaining until the Cats’ season-opening contest against Ball State on Sept. 2, the excitement around the program is palpable — and there’s no reason to think the Kentucky football program won’t bounce back into form this fall.
