Desperate for a victory, the struggling Kentucky Wildcats will be looking to turn the corner on Saturday when they visit red-hot Mississippi State in their Southeastern Conference opener.
Tipoff is set for 5 p.m (CT) at Humphrey Coliseum in a game that will air on the SEC Network.
Since opening the 2020-21 season with a win over Morehead State, UK has suffered six consecutive defeats and is off to one of the worst starts in history for a premier college basketball program that has won eight NCAA championships.
Kentucky coach John Calipari is looking for answers, and he hinted during his weekly radio show that 2019 Kentucky Mr. Basketball recipient Dontaie Allen of Pendleton County will be in the mix when the Cats face the Bulldogs.
“Now it’s his turn to shine,” Calipari said of Allen, a 6-foot-6, 198-pound redshirt freshman guard. “He was great in practice (Monday). I was so proud of him. He started out shaky, and I had to be right beside him talking to him on every (shot), pumping him up.”
Allen played a total of 15 minutes in games against Morehead State and Kansas but has seen very limited court time since. He played only one minute in Kentucky’s 75-63 loss to North Carolina on Dec. 19.
UK (1-6) comes into the contest led by BJ Boston, who averages 14 points and 6.4 rebounds per game. Other double-digit scorers include Terrence Clarke (10.7 ppg, 3 rpg) and Davion Mintz (10.3 ppg, 3.6 rpg), and Isaiah Jackson paces the Wildcats on the glass with an average of 8.4 rebounds per outing.
Kentucky, coming off last Saturday’s 62-59 loss at arch-rival Louisville, continues to struggle offensively, averaging only 64.9 points per game. UK is hitting just 41% from the field, has connected on only 30-of-120 shots from 3-point range (25%), and is making just 66% of its free throws.
The Wildcats are staying competitive, however, by outrebounding the opposition by nearly six per game.
Mississippi State is coming off an impressive 83-73 victory at Georgia in its SEC opener on Wednesday.
The Bulldogs (6-3, 1-0 SEC) feature a potent 1-2 punch in the form Iverson Molinar and D.J. Stewart, each of whom is averaging better than 18 points per game. Molinar shoots 52% from 3-point range, and Stewart shoots 48% beyond the arc.
MSU is also getting solid production from former Western Kentucky backup center Tolu Smith, who is averaging 13.1 points and a team-best 8.6 rebounds per game.
The Bulldogs, who have won six of seven games since starting 0-2, shoot 46% from the floor, including 38% from distance. MSU is an uncommonly strong team on the boards, outrebounding foes by more than 10 per game.
