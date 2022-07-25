Justin Edwards, the No. 2 overall prospect in the 2023 class, has committed to John Calipari and the Kentucky Wildcats, he tells 247Sports.
The 6-foot-7, 180-pound small forward out of Philadelphia (Pa.) Imhotep Institute chose Kentucky over their SEC rival, the Tennessee Volunteers.
“It really just came down to me following my dreams and I have always seen myself playing for Kentucky, that was a childhood dream of mine,” he said of why he chose Kentucky.
“Just seeing all of the people that went to the NBA from there,” he added of why they were a childhood dream of his. “My overall goal was to go to the NBA and I have seen how successful he has been with wings.”
Tennessee had a sizable and long-standing lead for Edwards for the majority of the recruitment but things changed when Calipari took over the recruit and led the charge himself.
“He has been telling me that he really wanted to coach me and that he is going to help me get to where I want to go,” he said of what stood out about the Hall of Fame head coach. “He’s a good guy and I feel like he is honest, that’s a big thing. He is 100% honest with me.”
Edwards is one of the most versatile and skilled wings in the entire class with a high floor as a prospect due to his ability to dribble, pass and shoot but in his own mind, it’s the bottom line that he will bring to Kentucky.
“A winning mentality,” he said. “I love winning so I am just going to try to keep winning there and bring them a National Championship.”
Edwards is Kentucky’s third commitment in the 2023 class joining five-star commit Rob Dillingham and four-star local star, Reed Sheppard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.