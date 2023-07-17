UK football feature

Kentucky defensive lineman Octavious Oxendine runs through a drill during spring practice on March 6 at the Joe Craft Football Training Facility in Lexington.

 UK Athletics

When Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops travels to Nashville to participate in the annual SEC Media Days event later this week, he’ll have three of the Wildcats’ senior veterans in tow.

Offensive lineman Eli Cox, defensive lineman Octavious Oxendine and outside linebacker J.J. Weaver will join Stoops when UK takes the stage Wednesday. All three of them have been valuable contributors for the Cats for several seasons, but each of them also has something to prove in 2023.

