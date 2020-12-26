The University of Kentucky is reeling and looking for answers as it rolls into Louisville for its annual holiday-season basketball battle with the archrival Cardinals.
Tipoff is set for noon Saturday in a game that will air nationally on ESPN from the KFC Yum! Center.
The owner of eight NCAA championships, UK finds itself in uncharted waters during the modern era of college basketball. The Wildcats’ 1-5 start is the proud program’s worst since the 1926-27 season — three years before Adolph Rupp’s arrival in Lexington.
Moreover, on Monday, Kentucky coach John Calipari asked 6-6 freshman forward Cam’Ron Fletcher to “step away” from the team for essentially exhibiting a bad attitude in the wake of the Cats’ latest loss — a 75-63 setback to then-No. 22 North Carolina last Saturday.
Subsequently, the UK coach has attempted to galvanize both his struggling team and the BBN fan base ahead of the Cats invading the ‘Ville.
“We’ve got to figure out how to win some of these games,” Calipari said during his weekly radio call-in show. “And, I think if we win we’ll go on a run and they’ll start believing. This is hard.
“We’ve been beating everybody’s brains in for 11 years. You don’t think all these people are waiting in the wings because they think they can beat us now?”
Louisville, which has had rare success against the Wildcats during the Calipari era, could be one of those teams.
Last season, the Cardinals were 11-1 and ranked among the top five in the national polls, but Kentucky still managed to secure a 78-70 overtime victory in Rupp Arena — U of L’s 11th loss in 13 games against Calipari’s Wildcats.
Kentucky has generally been a solid defensive team, thus far, but the team’s inability to shoot the basketball with consistency has been glaring. The Cats shoot 43% from the floor, including 24% from 3-point range, and are making just 67% of their free throws.
In addition, UK has dished only 69 assists, while turning the ball over 100 times in its first six games.
“I’ve always seen adversity as an opportunity,” Calipari said. “It’s an opportunity to do something good and make a difference when the struggle is on.”
Double-digit scorers for the Wildcats include BJ Boston (14.5 ppg), Terrence Clark (12.5 ppg) and Olivier Sarr (10.5 ppg). UK is averaging only 65.8 points per game.
Louisville, meanwhile, is coming off a 64-54 victory at short-handed Pittsburgh on Tuesday night. Prior to that, coach Chris Mack’s Cardinals — playing without star guard Carlik Jones — were hammered 85-48 at then-No. 12 Wisconsin last Saturday, after opening the season with four victories.
David Johnson led the way for the Cards at Pitt with 17 points and 11 rebounds.
A 6-1 graduate transfer from Radford, Jones leads the Cards in both scoring (16 pgg) and assists (5.6 apg). Also scoring in double-digits for U of L are Johnson (13 ppg, 5.8 rpg) and Samuell Williamson (11 ppg, 7 rpg).
Louisville shoots 49% from the floor, including 32% from distance, and is making 72% of its free throws. The Cards are getting it done on the glass, outrebounding foes by an average of 8.3 per game. U of L has an 80/79 turnover/assists ratio.
