The Kentucky Wildcats are officially in desperation mode as they prepare to host the LSU Tigers on Saturday.
Tipoff is 5 p.m. in Rupp Arena.
UK is coming off one of its most disappointing outings of the season on Wednesday, a 63-62 loss at Georgia, where the Cats surrendered a six-point lead in the final 2:02 to lose their third consecutive SEC game.
The Wildcats now sit at a precarious 4-9 overall and 3-3 in league play, and Kentucky head coach John Calipari is among the perplexed.
“I need someone to talk to me because I’m discouraged,” Calipari said following the loss to Georgia, which snapped a 14-game losing skid against the Cats.
“I told the staff, ‘I’d like to be playing six or seven guys right now and that’s it.’ The problem is, who would they be?
“I am trying to do everything I can to help everyone play their best.”
It doesn’t get any easier for UK against LSU, a team that comes in 10-3 overall and 5-2 within the conference — despite a 105-75 blowout loss at home to league-leading and No. 18 Alabama on Tuesday.
LSU is led by 6-foot-4 freshman guard Cameron Thomas, who averages 22 points per game.
Also scoring in double-digits for the Tigers are 6-9, 240-pound sophomore forward Trendon Watford (18.1 ppg, 7.1 rpg), 6-4 junior guard Javonte Smart (14.9 ppg, team-high 48 assists), and 6-7, 245-pound forward Darius Days (12.9 ppg, team-best 8.2 rpg).
LSU averages better than 85 points per game, hits 48% from the floor, including 35% from 3-point range, and sinks 76% of its free throws.
The Tigers limit the opposition to 42% shooting, including 31% from distance, and outrebound foes by better than three per game.
Kentucky continues to be led by freshman guard BJ Boston (12 ppg), who came off the bench at Georgia to score 18 points. UK also got sound play from Keion Brooks, who scored a season-high 12 points, and Isaiah Jackson, who scored 12 points on 4-of-4 shooting and blocked four shots.
The Wildcats, however, continued to struggle to put the ball in the basket. The Cats shot 42% from the field but made only 1-of-13 shots from distance (8%) — dropping their season 3-point shooting percentage to a paltry 28%.
To avoid a losing season, UK will be in must-win mode for the vast majority of its remaining games.
The Wildcats have not experienced a losing season since 1988-89, when Eddie Sutton’s final team went 13-19. To achieve a winning regular-season record, UK must win 10 of its final 13 games (pending the rescheduling of the postponed South Carolina game) to finish 14-12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.