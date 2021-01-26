The Kentucky basketball team will try to avoid a regular-season sweep against one of the hottest offensive teams in the country.
The Wildcats are four games below .500 with 11 left in the regular season (5-9, 4-3 in SEC). They travel to Alabama, where the Crimson Tide is in the unfamiliar role of highly-ranked favorite for their Tuesday night matchup.
Alabama dusted UK 85-65 two weeks ago at Rupp Arena.
The 20-point margin was the largest home defeat since a 23-point loss to Indiana (75-52) at Rupp Arena on Dec. 20, 1988.
There were lessons aplenty for UK to absorb after watching tape of the first Alabama game.
“One, they play with a lot more toughness than we play with,” UK assistant coach Bruiser Flint said Monday. “The other thing about the game, and it’s been our Achilles heel all year, points off turnovers. I want to say they had 28 points off turnovers. If we have that high of a number, it doesn’t matter who we’re playing.
“They’re even more dangerous because they’re probably the best offensive team in the league. So, if you give it to them off turnovers, they’re going convert them. So, points off turnovers, physical play, that’s going to be a big part of this game.”
A key area for the Wildcats to be competitive in this rematch is turnovers. They can’t have many.
Another area where UK must improve is defending the 3 like it did in the second half against Alabama. The Tide drained 10-of-22 3s in the first half at Kentucky, where it ‘cooled’ to 4-of-8 in the second half.
“I just think the biggest thing is contesting them,” Flint said. “They’re going to make tough 3s because that’s what they do. So, we’re not going to stop them from shooting 3s. They’re going to try to get 30 to 40 3-point shots off a game. So, our biggest thing is we’ve got to do a better job of contesting and we can’t turn the ball over to them so they get unguarded 3s in transition because we turned the ball over. That’s when they’re at their best when they get up and down and shoot the 3-ball.”
UK needs more life offensively but started waking up some in an 82-69 win over LSU last Saturday at Rupp Arena.
Brandon Boston Jr. had his second straight 18-point game against the Tigers and seemed more at home trying to drive for points, even though he only shot two free throws.
Boston did have six rebounds and three assists against LSU. Keion Brooks Jr. nearly had a double-double with 15 points, nine rebounds.
Their production will need to match those numbers, and UK will need contributions from others.
Isaiah Jackson could be a double-figure rebounder and influencing shot blocker.
Terrence Clarke, who has been out since the Louisville game the day after Christmas with a leg injury, might not be back for a couple of more games, according to UK coach John Calipari.
“I don’t believe he’ll play this week. I don’t believe so,” Calipari said Saturday. “He is now being able to run around. He’s been at practice but hasn’t practiced. Hopefully, he will be an addition that will help us.”
Alabama is indeed one of the best teams in the country at the moment. The Tide does much more than just put on a show from long distance.
Alabama is one of only five teams in the nation which is ranked in the top-15 in both offensive and defensive efficiency according to KenPom.com (as of 1/25). The Tide currently rank No. 13 in offensive efficiency and No. 11 in defensive efficiency among the top-20 in the nation in both categories.
The other teams in those categories are among the heaviest hitters in college basketball this season: No. 1 Gonzaga (2/11), No. 2 Baylor (3/1), No. 4 Michigan (7/5), and No. 5 Texas (15/8).
Alabama is on a nine-game winning streak, and it has been overwhelming offensively in that stretch.
John Petty Jr. is a 6-foot-5 guard who dropped 23 points on Kentucky and made 4-of-7 from 3. Jaden Shackelford, a guard, scored 18 points and passed for six assists in the first game against the Cats.
Jahvon Quinerly is averaging 13.8 points over the 9-game winning streak off the bench, while Petty is hitting for 16 points and Shackelford is scoring 13.7 points a game.
