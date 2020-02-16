LEXINGTON
Kentucky won’t last long in March playing only well enough to survive.
Kentucky is learning how to survive in March by getting through without playing well.
This was the dilemma faced by University of Kentucky fans trying to figure out what they could make of a 67-62 win against Ole Miss. That survival game gave everybody a not-so-unique opportunity to decide which way they want to look at the UK team that is 20-5, 10-2 in the SEC, and working to improve its NCAA Tournament seeding potential.
The No. 12 Wildcats had a packed house behind them at Rupp Arena on Saturday, and those 20,000 plus were a bundle of nerves seeing another game go down to the wire.
Kentucky played hard most of the time on Saturday afternoon, but it didn’t play well. UK didn’t put itself in winning position nearly enough. This all happened against an Ole Miss team that wasn’t overly good, but had been on a roll, and it didn’t flinch against UK until the end.
Kentucky got suckered into trying to prove it could make from 3. A lot of that was because of Ole Miss’ zone defense. The Wildcats couldn’t do anything shooting from distance, and they failed to go to the most solid inside performer that they have.
This seemed like the kind of game where Nick Richards should’ve been touching the ball on every possession.
Except Richards couldn’t do much with the ball when he got it. Ole Miss was too tough for him.
See, Kentucky couldn’t hit from the outside, and it also couldn’t buy a basket inside of five feet.
“We didn’t want to throw it to Nick because he couldn’t catch the ball,” UK coach John Calipari said. “The guy muscled him. I said no, we’re going back to the guards. It’s not your day Nick.”
Except that Richards finished with 16 points and seven rebounds while also drawing seven fouls and blocking three shots. He was 4-of-5 in the second half from the floor and made all four of his free throws late.
Richards had the second-most points on the team, and most of them were key baskets, considering 12 points came in the second half. He didn’t like what he did, either.
“This is probably the worst basketball game I played all year,” Richards said.
Calipari didn’t want his team shooting a ton of 3s, 22 were too many, 30 would’ve meant a loss, according to the coach.
But UK let itself get caught up in that game of “let’s keep shooting them just because.”
“You want to be aggressive, that’s the biggest thing,” said Immanuel Quickley, who led UK with 17 points. “Teams get in a zone, hoping that you take jump shots, take 3s. I shot (nine) 3s today. I didn’t really have a lot of contested shots. If I miss 30, I’m going to shoot the 31st.”
That is completely Quickley’s mindset — keep shooting till you start making.
Call me old fashioned, but that might not be the best way to make it through two weekends in the NCAA Tournament.
Neither is it wise to not go full tilt until there is trouble on the horizon.
Winning these close games is a good fortitude thing, but how practical is it?
“It’s definitely not something you want to be good at, you want to be up, be able to maintain leads,” Quickley said of UK’s desire for danger on the scoreboard. “We hear all the stories about a bad shooting night in the tournament and you lose a game.”
In the NCAA Tournament, getting a big lead and relaxing leads to an early exit.
“In March, it’s going to be against good teams when they get up 10-12, their idea is to get up 20,” Richards said. “We have to have that mentality we’ve got to get up 10, then we’ve got to push it to 20, push it to 30.”
Right now, any double-digit win would mean less nerves for those watching the Wildcats. That will give them more time to ponder whether these close games will help or hurt UK’s chances in March.
