Miles College went into Friday night’s exhibition game against Kentucky understanding what UK desired.
“We know the assignment,” Miles College Coach Fred Watson said earlier in the week. “Our job is to be as competitive as possible to get him ready for Duke. We’re going to compete and play hard. What we want to get out of the game is to make sure we’re competing, executing, defending, making tough shots.”
Mission accomplished, especially in the first half.
Kentucky seemingly took Miles College’s best shot, literally as well as figuratively, in the first half. The Golden Bears put UK on its heels with a 3-point blitz.
But Kentucky took charge in the second half and won 80-71. UK outscored Miles College 41-25 after the break.
This surely did not surprise Watson, either.
“Those guys are pros,” he had said. “So, we know they’re going to make shots.”
Sahvir Wheeler and TyTy Washington led a balanced UK scoring attack this time with 15 points each. Kellan Grady scored 13 points. Jacob Toppin, who made his first public playing appearance, added 12 points.
“Our guards may have to play 30 minutes,” said UK coach John Calipari said. “That’s just the way it is.”
Kentucky’s first exhibition game had left Calipari lamenting subpar interior defense. Never mind interior defense against Miles College. Kentucky’s exterior defense was wanting.
The Golden Bears made 11 of 15 three-point shots in the first half. That put Kentucky behind 46-39 at halftime. It also put Miles College on pace to set a Rupp Arena record for threes by a visiting team: 19 by VMI on Nov. 18, 2018.
Said Calipari, “Hopefully we’re better defensively than we’re showing right now.
Kentucky led for only 23 seconds of the first half. That solitary lead was 2-0 on the game’s first basket. Miles College made its first five shots — all three-pointers.
Twice Calipari called timeouts trying to change the game’s momentum. Yet Miles College made eight of its first 10 three-point shots. That helped the visitors hold a lead for all but 71 seconds of the first half. The threes nullified UK”s 16-8 advantage in points from the paint against an opponent that started only one player taller than 6-foot-5.
Oscar Tshiebwe did grab 12 rebounds, but the West Virginia transfer made just one of his (just) three shots, to go with a two of five night at the foul line.
Sub Lance Ware played just 11 minutes and missed his only two shots.
On the plus side, Jacob Toppin was excellent, going 5-for-7 from the floor on his way to 12 points and four rebounds in 16 minutes. It was also his first action of the season after sitting out the Kentucky Wesleyan game because of a shoulder problem.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.