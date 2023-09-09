As Kentucky heads into its second regular-season matchup, the Wildcats aren’t taking anything for granted against incoming Eastern Kentucky.
Kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. CT Saturday at Kroger Field.
UK (1-0) is entering following last week’s 44-14 victory over Ball State, but despite the win, Cats coaches were left looking for more from their players.
“We needed to have a good week of practice,” Kentucky coach Mark Stoops said. “It’s not only about this coming Saturday, but just getting better as a team. I believe our players took that to heart.
“We have that under our belt. I’d like to settle in, concentrate and get playing good football. That doesn’t mean mistakes aren’t going to happen. Believe me, we’re striving for perfection — we’re yet to find it — but we’re going to strive for it and continue to work hard, and our players have had a good week.”
In last week’s outing, Kentucky jumped out to a 23-7 lead at intermission but had to settle for field goals on their first and last drives of the first half. After quarterback Devin Leary connected with wideout Dane Key for a 5-yard touchdown midway through the third quarter, the Cats were held without another productive possession until the final minutes of the game.
Without the season-opening excitement to boost his squad, Stoops is counting on his players to bring a renewed focus and effort.
“It is different than opening week,” he said. “They have to continue to be as energetic as they were in game one. Again, whether that’s good or bad, we’ll see. There’s been many times when I feel like our team is completely energized and ready to play, but we didn’t play very good — and vice versa.
More from this section
“A business-like approach is what we’d like to see, that consistency of always approaching the game and every game the same and going out and playing the best we can. It doesn’t always happen that way, so we shall see. I think this team’s mature and handles things well, and I expect us to be ready to go.”
In last week’s win, Leary completed 18-of-31 passes for 241 yards with one touchdown and an interception, while running back Ray Davis rumbled for 112 yards and a pair of scores on 14 carries. Key gabbed five passes for 96 yards and a TD.
Defensively, Jalen Geiger returned a fumble 69 yards for a touchdown, and kicker Alex Raynor made all three of his field goal attempts, all from further than 40 yards.
Standing in UK’s way will be an Eastern Kentucky squad coming off of a 66-13 defeat at Cincinnati. Despite the lopsided result, Stoops knows the Cats are in for a challenge against the Colonels, who went 7-5 last fall.
“That team has a lot of good players, starting with the kid at quarterback,” Stoops said of EKU starter Parker McKinney, who completed 13-of-24 passes for 177 yards with a TD and two interceptions last week. “He’s special. He’s much like Devin — he can elude pressure and make good throws. That gets aggravating.
“That’s a prideful team that’s well-coached. Walt (Wells) does a great job. They won a bunch of games, and they were not very happy, I’m sure, with the way the game played out. They’re coming right down the road, they’re going to be ready to play. We have no belief that we’re just going to roll out there and win.”
The contest will be broadcast on SEC Network.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.