Just a quick look at Kentucky’s 2023 football schedule will tell you a lot about how the season’s expected to go.
A light early schedule should help the Wildcats gain their footing quickly as they look to build on last season’s 7-6 effort — generally considered a step back following a 10-3 finish in 2021 — but Kentucky will then face a gauntlet of tough challenges to close the season. By all accounts, UK is expected to start hot but fizzle out by season’s end.
However, don’t count the Cats out yet.
UK’s betting win total has been set at 6.5 games by Las Vegas odds-makers, but there’s no reason that mark can’t be exceeded.
Sporting a retooled offensive line boosted by several transfers and much-needed depth, along with a pair of standout transfers in quarterback Devin Leary and running back Ray Davis, along with Kentucky’s ultra-talented receiving corps — the Cats have certainly shored up what had been their perceived weaknesses from a season ago.
Pair that with a defensive unit that has shown it can be a consistent force in college football year after year, along with a revamped special teams approach, and all indications point toward a successful campaign.
The Cats should be favored to win their first five games — three straight at home against Ball State, Eastern Kentucky and Akron, a road game at Vanderbilt and a meeting in Lexington with Florida — so a 5-0 start is definitely the goal. Even a 4-1 stretch would keep UK on the right side of the equation for its season-long goals.
Kentucky will then face a buzzsaw at two-time defending national champion Georgia before, perhaps, the most crucial three-game stretch of the campaign. The Cats will host Missouri and Tennessee at Kroger Field before venturing for a road trip to Mississippi State. If Kentucky can go 2-2 or even 3-1 in those four outings, it would leave it, at best, with six wins heading into the home finale against Alabama on Nov. 11.
Two road contests close out the regular season, with the Cats traveling to face South Carolina and arch-rival Louisville.
UK dropped a 24-14 decision to the Gamecocks last year without starting quarterback Will Levis, but Kentucky had won seven of the eight previous meetings. South Carolina was picked to finish third in the SEC East in the league’s preseason media poll, one spot ahead of Kentucky, but it’s likely a toss-up at this point.
The season-ending Governor’s Cup against the Cardinals, however, has been dominated recently by UK — which has outscored Louisville 179-57 in the last four meetings.
If the Vegas expectation for UK football is 6.5 wins, the Cats will surpass that in 2023. In fact, 9-3 is certainly within reach, 8-4 is the likeliest outcome, and 7-5 would still be a realistic finish. Anything worse than that would be considered a disappointing outcome.
So, yes, UK’s schedule does present plenty of challenges, but it would take massive failures on several fronts for the Cats to win less than 6.5 games or even miss out on reaching a program-record eighth bowl game.
If things come together the way Kentucky coaches are hoping, the Cats will again exceed all outside expectations.
