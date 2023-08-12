Just a quick look at Kentucky’s 2023 football schedule will tell you a lot about how the season’s expected to go.

A light early schedule should help the Wildcats gain their footing quickly as they look to build on last season’s 7-6 effort — generally considered a step back following a 10-3 finish in 2021 — but Kentucky will then face a gauntlet of tough challenges to close the season. By all accounts, UK is expected to start hot but fizzle out by season’s end.

