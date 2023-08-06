It’s only the first week of fall camp, and the Kentucky football team is already bringing the physicality.
The Wildcats held a two-hour open practice at the Joe Craft Football Training Facility on Saturday, as UK fans and spectators lined the sidelines watching their favorite players compete — and, by all accounts, it was nothing short of a battle.
Following an offseason in which Mark Stoops preached the importance of more physicality from his players, the 11th-year UK head coach liked what we saw from his squad on Fan Day.
“I definitely think our team drew some energy, to see their family out here and to see the fans,” Stoops said. “We had a nice day for this time of year, a good breeze going right now. It was awesome.
“We always appreciate the fan base, and our players love seeing them out here.”
Although Kentucky only began full-pad practice on Wednesday, Saturday’s session was already taking its poll by the afternoon.
“This practice was very physical,” said fifth-year tight end Brenden Bates, “definitely the most physical one we’ve had. We’ve only been in pads for two days, but we had a huge jump from yesterday’s practice, which is what you’re looking for.”
UK’s passing game looked unsteady without leading wide receiver Barion Brown, but the Cats showed promise with a revamped offensive line and a tough-nosed but creative rushing attack.
“There’s always going to be some good and some bad,” Stoops remarked. “A lot of things we need to work on. We play a month from today, so we have time, but we’ve got to have a great sense of urgency to get better every day, and our players need to continue to have that understanding.
“I thought our physicality is starting to come back on the offensive side of the ball, and I want to continue to see that.”
The fans in attendance Saturday want to see a similar brand of football when the season kicks off Sept. 2, and their excitement for the upcoming campaign is palpable.
Season-ticket sales at the end of July surpassed 39,000 — a substantial increase from the 38,200 season tickets that were sold in all of 2022. Home games against Alabama and Tennessee are already reportedly sold out.
“We love BBN,” Bates added. “I feel like the reason we just had the most physical practice ever out there was because of the fans being here. We draw so much energy from that. We’re all pumped to play in Kroger Field, especially with the new turf. It’s going to be exciting.”
Senior defensive lineman Octavious Oxendine likened Saturday’s practice to an early glimpse of what fans can expect this fall.
“Anytime we have a fan day or anything like that where we let the fans come out and watch us and get a piece of our practice, we love it,” he said. “It starts with you guys. Without y’all, we’re nothing. Having you guys come out, it’s amazing. Then we get to look at you guys every time we make good plays, so it gives us energy when it’s hot out here. It’s fun.”
For Stoops, it was a step in the right direction.
“I think we have a good football team,” he said. “And we’re off to a good start.”
