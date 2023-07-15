After notching wins over Germany and Canada at the FIBA GLOBL JAM in Toronto on Wednesday and Thursday, the Wildcats got Friday off.
Boy, did they ever.
The entire UK men’s basketball team spent the day at music megastar Drake’s 50,000 square foot, $100 million palatial estate dubbed “The Embassy” on Friday, practicing on his custom-made NBA-sized court known as “The Sanctuary,” which comes complete with a pyramidal skylight. They also swam in his Olympic-sized outdoor pool.
Following his team’s 93-69 win over Canada on Thursday night, head coach John Calipari laughed about going to Drake’s house on Friday. Apparently, he wasn’t kidding.
“We’re going to go to a friend of mine’s house, swim in his pool, practice on his court. He’s on tour, he has no idea. He’ll hear about it,” Calipari joked.
More from this section
The relationship between the Grammy Award-winning, multi-platinum megastar and Calipari dates back to his time at Memphis. Drake, who released an OVO “Calipari Pack” of retro Air Jordan 8s with a blue and white colorway in 2017 and has attended multiple Big Blue Madness events, one where he was sporting a “Kentucky Dad” hoodie, has described Calipari as both a mentor and father figure for inspiring him to go back and finish school.
Calipari also hosted Drake on his short-lived “Cal Cast” podcast back in the spring of 2017.
Kentucky freshman DJ Wagner, who is signed to Nike, appeared in an ad campaign last summer for NOCTA Basketball, Drake’s new basketball line.
Calipari has also coached Canadian stars Jamal Murray, who just won an ESPY for Comeback Player of the Year after bouncing back from a torn ACL to help lead the Denver Nuggets to its first-ever NBA championship, as well as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who was named First Team All-NBA in just his fifth season in the league. A Toronto native, Gilgeous-Alexander was in attendance for the UK-Canada game Thursday night.
“It changed the course of my career,” Gilgeous-Alexander said of attending Kentucky. “You have to fight for everything you want to get, especially with so much talent around you and you learn that from day one. It’s so competitive in that gym and you really get better every day and I found myself getting better every day in that gym and I got to my ultimate goal.”
