The first former Kentucky Wildcat to walk down the blue carpet at the entrance of Rupp Arena on Friday night was a national champion.
And about 30 minutes after Michael Kidd-Gilchrist flashed that familiar smile, the 2022-23 squad strolled down that same blue carpet, ready to tip off a new season of Kentucky basketball and no doubt hopeful to ultimately follow in the recent UK legend’s footsteps.
Another Big Blue Madness means another UK season is on the horizon, and John Calipari’s brevity on the microphone during this edition of the tip-off event might speak volumes.
There was no “state of the program” address this time around. No prolonged speech directed at the spectacular guest list of recruits in attendance. Instead, Calipari thanked the fans. He thanked the former players who had returned. And then he offered a slight smile and a short statement.
“I’m really liking this team,” said the UK coach entering his 14th season in charge of the Cats. “So why don’t we stop talking, and let’s go have some fun.”
More from this section
Calipari knew at that point that the fun had already begun.
About an hour before the official start time for Madness, the Wildcats landed a commitment from five-star recruit Aaron Bradshaw, arguably the best big man in the 2023 class and a major target for Kentucky’s coaching staff over the past several months.
By the time the men’s team took the Rupp court, Bradshaw was seated right behind the Kentucky bench. And before he settled into that seat, he had a conversation with teammate DJ Wagner, who has spent most of his high school career as the No. 1-ranked prospect in the 2023 class and is widely expected to join Bradshaw as a UK commitment sometime in the near future. That pledge would likely lock up a No. 1 recruiting class for Calipari, who had talked throughout the summer about returning Madness to its past greatness but was relatively restrained during the event itself. Perhaps that was because Calipari knew he didn’t need to sell anyone on his program this time around. The Kentucky coach clearly has one of his best recruiting classes yet on the way, and the present state of UK basketball isn’t looking too bad either. The Cats are expected to be ranked as a top-five team when the first Associated Press poll of the 2022-23 campaign is released next week. The pieces for a successful season are in place, and the program’s first Final Four since 2015 — possibly its first national title since 2012 — are realistic objectives.
The biggest downer on this annual night of celebration for Kentucky fans was surely the sight of reigning national player of the year Oscar Tshiebwe on crutches. Tshiebwe underwent a “minor” procedure on his knee Thursday. The Herald-Leader was told Friday that it was a successful operation, though Tshiebwe is expected to miss the Cats’ entire preseason slate as a precaution. He’s planning to be ready to go for UK’s season opener Nov. 7 against Howard. Veteran big man Lance Ware also sat on the bench during the basketball portion of Madness, but Calipari said that, too, was a precaution, and he’d be out only four or five days.
The actual basketball at Madness was underwhelming, as usual. Antonio Reeves won the three-point contest. Jacob Toppin was declared the slam-dunk champion. The scrimmage didn’t last long and quickly devolved into another dunk contest. But Madness isn’t really the night for basketball. It’s the night that tells Kentucky fans another season is coming soon. And this season will once again bring big expectations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.