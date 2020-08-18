Kentucky’s 2020 football schedule is complete — again.
The SEC on Monday unveiled the complete revised week-by-week football schedule for all 14 of its schools on the SEC Network.
The Cats will travel to Jordan-Hare Stadium to face Auburn in the season opener on Sept. 26. Kentucky has not opened its season against an SEC foe since 1960, when the Cats met Georgia Tech, which was a member of the conference at that time.
Kentucky’s home opener will be the following Saturday, Oct. 3, as the Cats host Ole Miss at Kroger Field.
Kentucky hosts Mississippi State at Kroger Field on Oct. 10 before visiting Neyland Stadium to face Tennessee on Oct. 17.
Kentucky then hosts Georgia on Oct. 24 before visiting Missouri in Columbia on Halloween, Oct. 31. Kentucky’s open date is the following week, Nov. 7.
The Cats resume play on Nov. 14 by hosting Vanderbilt at Kroger Field. Kentucky next faces road tests at Alabama (Nov. 21) and Florida (Nov. 28).
The season finale will be on Dec. 5 at home against South Carolina, which will be Senior Day.
Kentucky originally was supposed to open its 2020 season against Eastern Michigan on Sept. 3. That game is one of four against non-conference opponents — the others were Louisville, Kent State and Eastern Illinois — that won’t be played this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
This is the first time in its history that UK will play a schedule consisting entirely of conference opponents. In a single season it has finished with a record of .500 or better only 23 times against SEC teams since the league was formed in 1933. UK has had a winning record against SEC opponents only eight times, most recently in 2018 (5-3). The Wildcats have gone unbeaten in the league once, in 1977 (6-0).
Kentucky in its history has opened the season 11 times against an SEC opponent, and is 2-9 in those games. The Wildcats last win against an SEC opponent in a season-opener occurred in 1946, when they defeated Mississippi 20-6.
With the release of the 2020 UK football schedule, UK Athletics notes that stadium capacity will be greatly reduced due to local and state restrictions related to public health. Information about stadium capacity, ticketing, parking, tailgating and safety protocols will be released as it becomes available. That information will also be subject to change, due to state and local government and university regulations.
UK 2020 SCHEDULE
Sept. 26 at Auburn
Oct. 3 OLE MISS
Oct. 10 MISSISSIPPI STATE
Oct. 17 at Tennessee
Oct. 24 GEORGIA
Oct. 31 at Missouri
Nov. 7 OPEN
Nov. 14 VANDERBILT
Nov. 21 at Alabama
Nov. 28 at Florida
Dec. 5 SOUTH CAROLINA
Home games in ALL CAPS
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.