If last week’s season-opening victory over Ball State was frustrating for Kentucky coaches and players, then the Wildcats’ 28-17 win over Eastern Kentucky on Saturday must have been maddening, aggravating and, at times, downright disappointing.
UK coaches spent the last week stressing the importance of better focus and an improved effort, even in the wake of a 44-14 win, but the Cats’ first half against the invading Colonels was nothing less than a struggle in front of a jam-packed crowd of 61,876 at Kroger Field.
Kentucky, getting the chance to rectify last week’s mistakes, simply didn’t have much going early. Throws were off, the running room wasn’t there, and costly penalties often took the offense out of any sort of rhythm.
“There is no excuse,” Stoops said of his team’s miscues. “I can’t make an excuse for them. You know, I can’t do it. Do I think our guys are a little amped up and all of that? Yeah. But, bottom line, it is still not okay, and I have got to find a way to get it corrected.
“I think we had a hold that we didn’t overcome, a false start I don’t think we overcame on that drive. There were two penalties that obviously didn’t help us continue drives. That’s part of it.”
The entire first half was a slog, with Kentucky needing a late second-quarter touchdown throw from Devin Leary to wideout Tayvion Robinson to tie the game at 7-7.
The score seemed to settle Leary in for the rest of the day, though.
The transfer signal-caller threw three second-half scores, finishing his day completing 24-of-38 passes for 299 yards with four TDs and one interception. Robinson starred as Leary’s top target, reeling in six receptions for 136 yards and a pair of TDs.
The Cats scored on every possession in the second half, save for the final game-ending drive.
Leary said the second-half improvement was a team-wide effort.
“Just making sure we go play-by-play, I think that’s the biggest thing for our offense,” he said. “Not trying to score 40 points in one play. It’s not possible, as much as we want it to happen. You can only go one play at a time, winning one play.
“The second half, just settled in and just took what the defense gave me.”
Though UK eventually claimed the win, Eastern Kentucky deserves plenty of praise as well. After all, the Colonels were the ones making things difficult throughout the game.
“Every week, we want to get into the fourth quarter, and we did,” said EKU coach Walt Wells, whose squad was much improved from last week’s 66-13 loss to Cincinnati. “We didn’t last week, we weren’t in the first quarter last week, but this week we got into the fourth quarter. If you give yourself a chance in the fourth quarter, that’s all you can ask for in this game.”
Despite the victory, UK has several glaring issues to address.
The Cats won the time of possession by four minutes — an improvement from last week — but it still wasn’t as productive as Kentucky wants to be. UK outgained EKU 414-311 in total yardage, but the Cats finished just 4-of-11 on third downs and 0-1 on fourth-down attempts. Kentucky ran 61 plays, 10 more plays than last week, but committed 10 penalties in the process.
Stoops will always find the positives in a win, but he knows UK has its flaws.
“I think the good thing is we protected each other,” he said. “When the offense was struggling, the defense played really well. And then the defense gave up points and the offense goes down and scores. When we are both struggling, the special teams got the seven points. The bottom line is winning.
“An area where we didn’t get clean, and we have to improve, is the penalties. Penalties are really hurting us.”
For now, the Cats have been good enough to start 2-0 — as frustrating as it’s been to get there.
