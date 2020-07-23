The fourth annual Cayman Islands Classic, which includes Western Kentucky basketball, has been relocated to Niceville, Florida, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The tournament will be held Nov. 23-25 at Raider Arena on the campus of Northwest Florida State College. Teams participating in the tournament with the Hilltoppers are Kansas State, La Salle, Ole Miss, Miami, Nevada, Northern Iowa and Oregon State.
Four Power Five conferences are represented among the field. WKU is 8-4 against Power Five competition since the start of the 2017-18 season.
