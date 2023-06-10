The GO Junior Golf Series had an event Monday at Windridge Country Club in Owensboro.
Here are the age group winners.
3-hole divisions: Scott Ralston (Madisonville) 12 boys 8-under. Ainsley Morris (Central City) 15 girls 8-under. Sawyer Davis (Evansville, IN) 26 boys 9-10. Ella Perry (Hopkinsville) 32 girls 9-10.
9-hole divisions: Knox Mason (Portland, TN) 39 boys 11-12. Molly Amos (Beaver Dam) 45 girls 11-12. Ethan Heavrin (Lewisport) 37 boys 13-15. Alissa Perkins (Owensboro) 55 girls 13-15.
18-hole divisions: Trevor Cecil (Owensboro) 74 boys 16-18 championship. Girls 16-18 championship: Hannah Robbins (Owensboro) 90. Girls 13-15 championship: Addie Belle Ruttman (Owensboro) 102. Shawn Cotton (Beaver Dam) 81 boys 13-15 championship.
