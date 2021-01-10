Cedarville’s women’s basketball team put the ball in the basket from 3-point range on Saturday.

The Yellow Jackets were 13-of-25 overall from distance for 52% and 5-of-6 in the key fourth quarter.

Those numbers lifted Cedarville to an 81-75 win over Kentucky Wesleyan.

The visitors from Ohio broke a 37-game home winning streak for KWC at the Sportscenter.

That streak was the 5th longest active in the NCAA, and the longest in KWC history.

“It’s tough for this group, for it to end with them, because they have been playing hard and staying together,” said Caleb Neiman, KWC co-head coach with Nicole Nieman. “I don’t know, we haven’t talked about it at all as a team. That’s one of the reasons you don’t talk about it, so when it happens, it’s not like it’s life or death.”

Cedarville is 7-1. KWC fell to 4-3.

Cedarville had four players scoring in double figures. Paige Garr hit 5-of-6 from 3 on the way to a game-high 19 points.

Ashlyn Huffman had a double-double with 16 points, 11 rebounds. Emily Chapman and Allison Madder scored 10 points each, and Madder was 2-for-2 from long range.

Stevie Johnting made 3-of-6 3-pointers while scoring nine points.

“They hit 52% from 3, they had been shooting 43% from 3, they did shoot the lights out,” Caleb said. “When we made a mistake defensively, they made us pay with a 3, that’s what a good team does.”

Cedarville worked the ball in its offensive sets, and usually found open 3s with extra passes.

“We gave up a lot of open 3s, our initial defense was good, but when they made us rotate a little bit we didn’t communicate as well as we should have,” Caleb said.

The game was close throughout, with 10 lead changes and nine ties.

KWC got going late from 3, hitting 10-of-25 and 8-of-13 in the fourth quarter for 61.5%.

Cedarville held a 69-60 lead with 1:36 left, they were up 76-66 with 30 seconds left. The Panthers made three 3s late to trim the final margin.

KWC made 25-of-60 from the field for 41.7% shooting.

KWC scored 18 points off turnovers, with Cedarville committing 15 miscues and KWC getting eight steals.

Lily Grimes-Miller made three steals to go with nine points and five assists with just one turnover. Emma Johnson also had nine points on three 3-pointers.

Leah Richardson led the Panthers with 14 points, hitting 5-of-10 from the floor.

“We sprinted in transition offensively, we got down the court quickly, that’s the way we play,” Caleb said.

Cedarville outrebounded KWC 39-26 and outscored KWC 17-6 on second-chance points. Cedarville made 26-of-56 from the floor for 46.4%.

“We haven’t really been shooting that well,” Caleb said. “That doesn’t concern us. Even if we don’t shoot well we should have a chance to win the game. It was a close game throughout.”

KWC is scheduled to return to action on Thursday at Ursuline in Pepper Pike, Ohio.