Jason Wilkins has been a 3rd Region basketball official for a little more than two decades. He is from Central City and has called four championship games in the KHSAA boys state basketball tournament, one championship game in the girls state tournament.
Wilkins has worked nine state tournaments total.
The time on the court in the 3rd Region and on the state level helped Wilkins be named the KHSAA Outstanding Official of the Year for the 2023 season.
“It’s a nice honor,” Wilkins said. “I’ve been doing this 23 years. I’ve been lucky to work for some great assigners, and work with some great referees over the years.”
The 3rd Region assigning secretary is David Pentecost.
Getting the chance to advance through rounds of the state tournament as an official involves some of the same factors as teams advancing.
“One, it takes a little luck to get there,” Wilkins said. “If a 3rd Region team is in the state semifinals, I’m not eligible for finals. That’s the last game of the year for those kids, it’s intense, coaches want it, try to be your best for the biggest game.”
Wilkins worked this year’s state championship game, and he said he’s gotten more used to the routine of being on that stage.
“The first time, it’s special, and your nerves are completely different,” Wilkins said. “I worked the finals with two great guys, one is a really good friend of mine, and you get more comfortable. Every one of those games the focus is the same, but the thing for me is the logistics of a state tournament game. It’s been the logistics of getting to the game. Once game starts, they give you what they give you.
“My recurring nightmare is that I’m at Rupp Arena, and I have forgotten something, like a shoe or a sock.”
Wilkins is 46 years old and has officiated football as well, and has done championship games before.
“I enjoy football, basketball would be my favorite for sure,” Wilkins said. “I enjoy what I do, I’ve worked for three great assigners, worked with Julian Tackett (KHSAA commissioner) and Butch Cope (associate commissioner), I got to know people from all over. The Sweet 16 is really special. I do appreciate the state tournament, and the leadership from the top down is really good.”
The following was an explainer from the KHSAA on the Official of the Year Award.
“Each year, the Kentucky High School Athletic Association honors the top officials for the 10 sports in which it licenses officials. Finalists in each sport are selected through a combination of not only on-field performance but local association activity and leadership, training efforts and the mentoring of newer officials.
“One official in each sport is named Outstanding Official of the Year for their sport in appreciation of their dedication and service to schools and student-athletes across the state. Winners are selected following consultation with local assigning secretaries, veteran officials’ observers, coaches throughout the state and additional staff review.
“With officiating numbers declining at the national level, the KHSAA is always accepting applications from individuals interested in giving back to their community. Officiating remains a great avenue to stay active, earn extra spending money and ensure that high school athletics are preserved for the current and future generations.”
