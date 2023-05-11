OWESPTS-05-11-23 JASON WILKINS OFFICIAL

Official Jason Wilkins stretches before calling a game between Apollo and Ohio County in Owensboro.

 Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer | geans@messenger-inquirer.com

Jason Wilkins has been a 3rd Region basketball official for a little more than two decades. He is from Central City and has called four championship games in the KHSAA boys state basketball tournament, one championship game in the girls state tournament.

Wilkins has worked nine state tournaments total.

