Katie Williams has been an athlete in Special Olympics Kentucky for more than 20 years.
The 32-year-old from Central City was both surprised and overjoyed that she was named the 2021 Athlete of the Year at a ceremony in mid-December in Frankfort.
“I had no idea, we were in a big room, they started reading off things, talked about 20 plus years, going to Washington DC, they were listing everything but I didn’t know it was me until they said Muhlenberg County,” Williams said. “I couldn’t believe it.”
Williams has competed in basketball, flag football, track, soccer, softball, and bowling. She is a graduate of the SOKY Athlete Leadership Program and previously served as the athlete representative on the SOKY Board of Directors. She is currently training to be among Kentucky’s first group of Health Messengers to help spread the word of the benefits of healthy lifestyles among her fellow athletes.
Williams has also made multiple trips to Washington D.C. as part of Special Olympics Hill Day to advocate on behalf of her fellow athletes. She has been an outstanding mentor to athletes both in Muhlenberg County and athletes across the state who participate in Athlete Leadership trainings.
The Athletic Leadership Program helped Williams become more aware that she could be an advocate for Special Olympics and its athletes in Kentucky.
“Over the course of the time, especially since 2016, when I graduated from the Athlete Leadership Program, my confidence boosted tremendously,” Williams said.
“I was more comfortable talking about Special Olympics, help others know more about Special Olympics and how they could adapt, and boost their own confidence.
“After I went through the program, I became more eager to help people in Special Olympics and how to get others more involved. I enjoy helping the other athletes on their journey to succeed.”
Coming from Muhlenberg County, Williams said her favorite sport is basketball. She said her home in Central City, where she lives with her mother, Patty Williams, was not damaged in the recent tornadoes in western Kentucky.
Williams doesn’t count her medals, although she has a big box full of them from the years of competition. She has been on Special Olympic teams in Muhlenberg and Daviess counties.
She’s played on SO softball teams from Muhlenberg County and Daviess County that won state championships.
“No basketball yet, but we’ve come close a time or two,” Williams said.
Maybe one of the biggest accomplishments Williams has had as a Special Olympian wasn’t in an athletic competition.
She was in the first group that went through the Health Messengers program when it started in 2016. She did not like speaking in public, and was hesitant to get in the program, but it ultimately was a personal success for Williams.
“Competition was my comfort zone, talking was not, but I feel like I’ve blossomed in my public speaking,” Williams said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.