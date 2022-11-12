CECILIA — The Daviess County football team couldn’t stand prosperity Friday night in the second round of the KHSAA Class 6-A state football playoffs.
On three separate occasions, the Panthers started drives inside the 4-yard line against Central Hardin.
The net result was just three points in a 17-3, season-ending loss to the Bruins.
Daviess County couldn’t find the end zone on three drives, including two in the fourth quarter that started at the 2- and 1-yard lines, respectively.
Needing a total of seven yards on nine plays to potentially put 21 points on the board, the Panthers netted minus-5 yards rushing, a 5-yard penalty and a back-breaking fumble late in the fourth quarter.
The first stand came late in the second when Daviess County moved the ball to the Bruin 4-yard line with a minute remaining.
But the Panthers were stymied, as running back Jack Ball was dropped for a 2-yard loss and Central linebacker Noah Payton knocked down a pass from quarterback Lake Wilson.
Daviess County settled for a 25-yard field goal from Sean Higgs to trail 14-3 at halftime.
For most of the game, the Panthers did little offensively, but managed to use Wilson’s passing arm to pressure the Central defense.
More from this section
On a drive spanning the third and fourth quarters, Wilson completed four passes for 72 yards to move the ball to the Bruin 2-yard line. The drive included a 32-yard pass to Luke Floyd and a 23-yard reception by Decker Renfro to move the ball to the 2-yard line to end the third quarter.
Ball ran three straight times for zero total yards and Central defensive back Michael Camenzind broke up a fourth-down pass to end the threat.
The Panthers held on the next drive, and used a 48-yard pass from Wilson to Renfrow to move the ball to the Central 1-yard line.
The defense held, then benefitted from a huge Daviess County miscue. Running the offense from the shotgun all game, Wilson suddenly darted under center to try and confuse the defense.
The Bruins were up to the task, shifting over and forcing a bad snap, resulting in a fumble that was recovered by Payton.
Daviess County ended its season at 7-5.
Sam Oberst led the Panther running attack with 52 yards on 15 carries.
Wilson completed 10 of 14 passes for 212 yards.
Renfrow had three catches for 120 yards and Floyd had four receptions for 72 yards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.