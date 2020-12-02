Western Kentucky’s Conference USA football game at Charlotte, scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, was canceled as a result of COVID-19 testing within the 49ers’ program. The game was originally pushed back from Saturday to Tuesday.
The Western-Charlotte contest was also to have been broadcast nationally on CBS Sports Network.
“We had high hopes that we would be able to play,” said 49ers athletic director Mike Hill. “We are disappointed for both teams and appreciate WKU and Conference USA for having worked with us to accommodate the unusual game date and time.
“We’ll continue to follow the advice of our medical professionals as they guide us to the safest outcomes for our student-athletes, coaches and staff. We also recognize that having not played a game since Oct. 31 creates uncertainty for everyone involved. We will continue to make decisions with our student-athletes’ desires and best interests at heart.”
The cancellation brings an end to WKU’s 2020 regular season. The Hilltoppers finished 4-6 and won their most recent two games against Southern Miss and Florida International.
Multiple media sites project that the Hilltoppers will play in a postseason bowl game.
