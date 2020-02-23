BOWLING GREEN — With a chance to grab a share of the Conference USA lead, the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers failed to deliver on Saturday night.
Jordan Shepherd spun a high-arching driving layup high off the glass and into the basket with two seconds to play to give visiting Charlotte a 72-70 upset of WKU before a stunned crowd in E.A. Diddle Arena.
The loss snapped a four-game winning streak for the Hilltoppers (18-9), who now find themselves tied for second place in the league with Louisiana Tech — WKU’s Thursday foe in Diddle — which won at front-running North Texas 72-71 earlier in the day.
“Give Charlotte credit, they played exceptionally well,” WKU coach Rick Stansbury said. “They jumped up and made some big shots with the game on the line at the end.
“It’s disappointing to let this one slip away, but we still control our own destiny over the final three games of the season.”
The final minutes were hectic and heroic, to say the least.
A Carson Williams free throw pushed the Tops in front 62-60 at 3:06, but the 49ers got baskets from Shepherd and Malik Martin over the next 45 seconds to provide Charlotte a two-point advantage.
A down-the-lane slam dunk by Josh Anderson tied the contest at 64 with 1:40 to go, but Drew Edwards drained a left wing 3-pointer at 1:10 to push the 49ers in front, 67-64.
Jared Savage hit a corner 3 to tie it 0:53, but Edwards broke free again for another left wing trey at 0:42 — again giving Charlotte a three-point lead.
Then, once more, Savage buried a corner 3 to tie it at 70 — but it only served to set up the 49ers’ game-winning sequence.
WKU’s Taveion Hollingsworth missed a desperation heave just before the final horn.
“It hurts to lose by a buzzer-beater — it stings,” Anderson said. “But we’ve got to find a way to put this one behind us and bounce back Thursday — that’s all you can do.”
The tone was set by Western’s poor start.
The 49ers led 6-0 right out of the gate and the Tops had turned the ball over six times by the first media timeout at 15:58. By halftime, the Hilltoppers were 0-for-8 from 3-point range and Charlotte held a 33-27 lead.
Savage opened the second half with a deep 3 and Western looked like a different team over the final 20 minutes — shooting 64% from the field, making 5-of-9 shots from 3-point range (56%) and sinking 10-of-13 free throws (77%) — but it was not enough.
“Our offense was good enough, but we were lacking defensively in the second half,” Stansbury said. “They got 10 second-chance points in the second half, and that’s too many.
“(Milos) Supica (a 6-9 forward) came off the bench and scored 14 points for them, and, to me, he was the difference in the game.”
In addition to Supica, who also had seven rebounds, Charlotte (15-11, 9-6) got 13 points each from Jahmir Young and Shepherd, and 10 points each from Martin and Edwards. Shepherd led all players with 10 assists.
Williams scored a game-best 18 points for WKU, which also got 16 points from Hollingsworth and 15 from Anderson. Savage scored 11 points and reserve guard Camron Justice added 10.
