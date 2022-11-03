Christian County at Owensboro
Records: Christian County 2-8. Owensboro 8-2.
Last meeting: Owensboro won 42-20 in 2018.
What’s at stake: The Red Devils, coming off a hard-earned 14-8 conquest of homestanding rival Henderson County, figure to be a heavy favorite against the Colonels, a longtime western Kentucky powerhouse program that has slipped in recent seasons. OHS features an array of talent, led by senior running back Kenyata Carbon, senior quarterback Kasey Boone, senior wide receiver Khalil Rogers and senior defensive standouts Zach Clark, Xander Early, Sahvon Hines and Jeremiah Goodwin, The Red Devils’ defense has allowed only 30 points in the team’s last six games — all wins. Christian County, coming off a much-needed 27-20 victory over struggling McCracken County, is led by QB Jordan Miles, who leads the team in passing and rushing yardage. CCHS may be able to hang tough early, but by halftime this game should be decided.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.