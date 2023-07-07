The relationship between Churchill Downs and trainer Bob Baffert deteriorated further this week when the track announced an 18-month extension of his racing- training ban through all of the 2024 calendar year.

That means Baffert will not be allowed in the 150th Kentucky Derby. Horse racing doesn’t need its most famous track and most famous trainer at odds. But that is what the sport has now, between its most grandiose showplace, and the sport’s most famous face.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.