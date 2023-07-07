The relationship between Churchill Downs and trainer Bob Baffert deteriorated further this week when the track announced an 18-month extension of his racing- training ban through all of the 2024 calendar year.
That means Baffert will not be allowed in the 150th Kentucky Derby. Horse racing doesn’t need its most famous track and most famous trainer at odds. But that is what the sport has now, between its most grandiose showplace, and the sport’s most famous face.
This is especially true when there is enough negative headlines and media in general surrounding thoroughbred horse racing.
The sport of horse racing at its highest levels has been dealing with large numbers of equine deaths the last few years.
Churchill Downs Incorporated, owner of the Louisville race track and others throughout the country, including Ellis Park in Henderson, had enough on its corporate hands when throughout the run-up to this year’s Kentucky Derby there was near constant attention on the numerous equine deaths at Churchill Downs.
After 12 horse deaths early in the Spring Meet caused the horse racing and training operation to be moved to Ellis Park in Henderson. Ellis Park is also owned by CDI.
None of that has anything to do with Baffert and Churchill’s feud, which took on a decidedly heated and personal tone with Monday’s announcement from CDI adding more than a year to the original suspension.
“Mr. Baffert continues to peddle a false narrative concerning the failed drug test of Medina Spirit at the 147th Kentucky Derby from which his horse was disqualified by the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission,” a statement from Churchill Downs Inc. said. “Prior to that race, Mr. Baffert signed an agreement with Churchill Downs which stated that he was responsible for understanding the rules of racing in Kentucky and that he would abide by them. The results of the tests clearly show that he did not comply, and his ongoing conduct reveals his continued disregard for the rules and regulations that ensure horse and jockey safety, as well as the integrity and fairness of the races conducted at our facilities. A trainer who is unwilling to accept responsibility for multiple drug test failures in our highest-profile races cannot be trusted to avoid future misconduct.”
The 70-year-old Baffert has won the Derby six times. Silver Charm (1997), Real Quiet (1998), War Emblem (2002), American Pharoah (2015), Justify (2018) and Authentic (2020) were Baffert’s other Derby winners.
He had a response on social media taking issue, of course, with CDI’s stance, later Monday.
“I am at a loss to understand Churchill Downs’ latest action against me,” Baffert said on Monday. “In the interests of the sport we all love, I have made no public comments on this unfortunate episode for an extended period of time so the suggestion that I ‘continue to peddle a false narrative’ is patently false.”
Baffert initially earned a two-year ban from Churchill after his Derby winner, Medina Spirit, tested positive for an anti-inflammatory following the 2021 race. Nine months after the race ended, Churchill removed Medina Spirit as the Derby winner, continuing what became a bitter dispute between the track and Baffert.
Baffert fought the suspension in the courts, backing down in February when a federal judge denied his request for an injunction. Ineligible to compete at this year’s Derby, he was permitted to rejoin the rest of the Triple Crown circuit.
National Treasure, a Baffert trained horse, won the Preakness this year.
Now, Baffert’s original suspension was warranted. His horse tested positive for a banned substance. His horse was disqualified. Baffert was kept out of racing at Churchill, and he served that time.
This should be over with now.
It has been suggested this week that maybe CDI wanted Baffert out of the picture for Kentucky Derby 150, and adding more suspension time was the way to do it. Churchill Downs has a major celebration in the works for this next Derby, with nearly a year of spotlights and hype to come in the run up.
Perhaps CDI didn’t want to share the attention and media time with Baffert, who’s had a way of drawing video cameras and sports reporters to his backstretch barn every Derby week for close to four decades now.
CDI has a lot of power, and unless he can win a legal challenge, it exercised it in this case to keep Baffert from the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby.
