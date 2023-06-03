Churchill Downs has taken a significant step to suspend racing at the track on June 7 and move the rest of the spring meet to Ellis Park in Henderson. The Churchill Downs spring meet will run through July 3.
Live racing at Churchill Downs will be conducted as scheduled this weekend Saturday and Sunday, but the live racing will then move to Ellis Park starting Saturday, June 10.
The remainder of the race meet will be moved to Ellis Park on Saturday, June 10.
Churchill Downs has seen an unusual number of horse injuries over the previous month resulting in 12 equine fatalities.
This was the statement from Churchill Downs about moving the meet.
“Following a thorough internal review and concurrent investigations conducted by the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission (KHRC) and Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority (HISA), no single factor has been identified as a potential cause and no discernible pattern has been detected to link the fatalities.
“Diagnostics testing of the racetrack by experts have not raised concerns and the experts have concluded that the surface is consistent with prior measurements from Churchill Downs in past years. Even though the investigations and expert reports have indicated no surface issues, in an abundance of caution, and in alignment with a recommendation from HISA, CDI has elected to relocate the meet in order to conduct a top-to-bottom review of all safety and surface protocols and integrity measures in collaboration and consultation with nationwide experts.
“The team at Churchill Downs takes great pride in our commitment to safety and strives to set the highest standard in racing, consistently going above and beyond the regulations and policies that are required,” said Bill Carstanjen, CEO of Churchill Downs. “What has happened at our track is deeply upsetting and absolutely unacceptable. Despite our best efforts to identify a cause for the recent horse injuries, and though no issues have been linked to our racing surfaces or environment at Churchill Downs, we need to take more time to conduct a top-to-bottom review of all of the details and circumstances so that we can further strengthen our surface, safety and integrity protocols.”
Ellis Park traditionally hosts a summer race meet in Kentucky that is scheduled from July 7 to August 27, 2023. The new safety initiatives announced by Churchill Downs earlier this week will remain in effect for the remainder of this meet at Ellis Park.
Churchill purchased Ellis for $79 million last year.
The Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority (HISA) recommended to Churchill Downs Incorporated (CDI) that racing be temporarily suspended to allow for additional comprehensive investigations into the cause of recent equine fatalities at the track; CDI has agreed with and accepted this recommendation.
“HISA’s highest priority is the safety and wellbeing of equine and human athletes competing under our jurisdiction,” HISA CEO Lisa Lazarus said in a press release. “Given that we have been so far unable to draw conclusions about the cause of the recent equine fatalities at Churchill Downs, and therefore have been unable to recommend or require interventions that we felt would adequately ensure the safety of the horses running there, we made the decision to recommend to CDI that they temporarily suspend racing at Churchill Downs while additional reviews continue.”
