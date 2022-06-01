NEW YORK — Filip Chytil has found his scoring touch and it’s helping the New York Rangers get on quite a roll.
Chytil scored twice in the second period and the Rangers routed the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning 6-2 on Wednesday night in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals.
After scoring eight goals in 67 games during the regular season, the 22-year-old center has seven in 15 playoff games — including five goals in the last three.
“I was working hard for the whole season,” Chytil said. “There were tough moments, so many chances but I couldn’t put it in the net. ... When you’re not putting pucks to the net you’re not helping the team that much and maybe start to be a little frustrated. But now it’s finally going in, I am so happy I can help the team like this in winning the games.”
Mika Zibanejad, Artemi Panarin and Frank Vatrano each had a goal and an assist, Chris Kreider also scored and Alexis Lafrenière and Adam Fox each had two assists to help New York win its franchise-record seventh straight home playoff game. Igor Shesterkin stopped 37 shots to improve to 8-3 in the last 11 games.
The Rangers have totaled 17 goals while winning their last three games after scoring nine over the previous five.
“There was a lot of sharpness,” Rangers coach Gerard Gallant said. “Obviously, (the Lightning) were a little bit rusty tonight, they weren’t the same after nine days off. ... Our game’s good, we’re playing well, we’re doing the right things now. We just got to continue to do that.”
Steven Stamkos had a goal and an assist, and Ondrej Palat also scored for Tampa Bay, which had won six straight and was playing for the first time since completing its second-round sweep of Florida on May 23.
Game 2 is Friday night at Madison Square Garden..
