A pair of intriguing City-County matchups highlight the area high school football landscape Friday night, Aug. 27, with Owensboro visiting Apollo at Eagle Stadium and Owensboro Catholic challenging host Daviess County at Reid Stadium.
OHS (0-1) will be looking to bounce back from its 51-38 season-opening loss to visiting 6-A power St. Xavier, while Apollo (1-0) will be looking to build on its 44-27 victory over Catholic at Steele Stadium.
Catholic (0-1), which did not play Daviess County last fall, will face a DC team (1-0) riding high after a 30-0 shellacking of Meade County in Brandenburg to open the 2021 season.
OWENSBORO AT APOLLO
Apollo coach John Edge has faced Owensboro enough through the years to fully understand the challenge his team faces tonight, particularly with the Red Devils featuring one of the top quarterbacks in the state.
“Gavin Wimsatt is a special QB — you don’t become a 4-star prospect without deserving it,” Edge said of Wimsatt, who had an impressive individual performance in his team’s loss to St. X. “He’s a great player with a big arm who gets the ball very quickly to teammates in space, and that’s one of the biggest challenges we’ll face, defensively, in this one.
“(Kenyata) Carbon and (Tramel) Barksdale are very good backs, too, so we know we’re going to have to play a solid defensive game. We’ve got a good game plan, though, and they’ll probably see some stuff they haven’t seen.”
Edge believes the pressure to win will be on the Red Devils, who would slip to an uncharacteristic 0-2 with a loss.
“The pressure isn’t on us,” Edge contends. “We’re loose but focused going into this game. We’re coming off a solid game, and we’ll come into the (Owensboro) game with a lot of confidence.
“You have to play these City-County rivalry games for 48 minutes, no matter who you’re facing, and that’s what we intend to do.”
OHS will have its own set of challenges against the Eagles.
“On offense, they’re big up front and really well-coached,” Red Devils head coach Jay Fallin said of Apollo. “(Noah) Rhinerson is a good running back who does a great job catching passes out of the backfield. Their quarterback (Christian Combs) does a great job hitting open receivers, and their receivers do a great job catching the ball.
“Last week against X, we couldn’t get the stops we needed to get on defense, couldn’t get off the field, and that’s something we have to do a better job of moving forward.”
Fallin also has taken note of the Eagles’ multiple defense.
“We’re going to have to be prepared for all their defensive fronts,” Fallin said. “We’ve worked hard this week to be as prepared as we can be.”
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC AT DAVIESS COUNTY
Daviess County, which struggled defensively a year ago, turned more than a few heads when it shut out Meade County last Friday, and the Panthers will exude plenty of confidence when the Aces come calling.
“We’re expecting a huge crowd, and some of our guys have never experienced this because of previous restrictions for attendance (due to the COVID-19 pandemic),” Panthers head coach Matt Brannon said. “So, we want to make sure we manage the environment correctly in this one.
“We feel really good about our game plan and how we match up with Catholic. We’re poised for a great game, but this is a City-County rivalry, and it’s true that records should be thrown out the window. We know we’re going to get their best shot.”
Leading the way for Catholic will be jack-of-all-trades Braden Mundy, who is capable of playing every skill position and will likely see at least some action at quarterback, following a shoulder injury to starter Lincoln Clancy last week versus Apollo.
“We have to be aware of where Mundy is at all times,” Brannon said. “He’s one of those rare players who is capable of scoring from anywhere on the field, so we need to play good assignment football and keep Braden in front of us.
“Offensively, ball security has been our top priority this week.”
Catholic, meanwhile, will be tested, defensively — particularly by stellar DC quarterback Joe Humphreys, who went out of last week’s opener at Meade early in the second half with a full-body cramp.
“Daviess County has a lot of athleticism on offense, and any time you face a quarterback the caliber of Joe, you have your work cut out for you,” Aces head coach Jason Morris said. “We want to limit the big play and keep everything in a box because Joe and several other players of theirs are very dangerous in space.”
Catholic could utilize as many as four quarterbacks against DC, something they did out of necessity last week against Apollo.
“I’ve never played every quarterback before, never had a quarterback-by-committee situation,” Morris said, “but they could all see action again.”
In addition to Clancy and Mundy, potential signal-callers for the Aces include a pair of freshmen — Vince Carrico and Brady Atwell.
