Six weeks into the 2021 high school football season, one thing is increasingly clear — City-County teams, as a whole, are uncommonly strong this fall on the gridiron.
We begin with Owensboro, which despite the loss of Kentucky Mr. Football candidate Gavin Wimsatt, who opted to enroll early at Rutgers University after two weeks of the season, is rolling along just fine at 6-1 and 3-0 in its Class 5-A district.
The Red Devils were runner-up to Bowling Green in 5-A a year ago, and, even with Kasey Boone taking over for Wimsatt at quarterback, OHS has hardly missed a beat.
This is a team that continues to feature a strong running game, a hard-hitting, opportunistic defense and virtually unrivaled special teams play. Boone is highly efficient and a quality leader, and Owensboro must still be reckoned with this year at the highest levels of 5-A.
Then, there’s Daviess County (5-1, 1-0 in Class 6-A district), featuring its own Mr. Football candidate in senior quarterback Joe Humphreys and an array of talented receivers. DC has a chance to win every game it plays because of Humphreys’ remarkable passing and opportunistic running.
The Panthers also feature a burgeoning star in running back Gunnar Evans, whose hard-nosed running has proved to be a terrific balance to Humphreys’ high-octane air attack.
Moreover, Daviess County features one of the most improved defensive units in the state. It’s an 11-hats-to-the-ball approach this fall for the Panthers, whose secondary is one of the best in western Kentucky.
Apollo, meanwhile, sits at 4-2 overall and 1-0 in its 6-A district, having posted consecutive victories over North Hardin, Meade County and McCracken County.
First-year starting quarterback Christian Combs has been consistently efficient, running back Noah Rhinerson is a threat as a runner and as a receiver, and a host of other Eagles, including Evan Miller, are proving to be first-rate receivers.
Apollo’s defense has a lot of bend-but-don’t-break in it, and punter-placekicker Harrison Bowman is a formidable talent on the special teams unit.
Finally, there is Owensboro Catholic, which opened the season against one of the most challenging pre-district schedules in the entire state.
True, the Aces started the season with five consecutive losses, but those defeats only served to make the team ready for district play, which began last week with a stunningly lopsided 47-0 rout of rival Hancock County at Steele Stadium.
Catholic features a talented senior quarterback in Lincoln Clancy and one of the most multifaceted players in the commonwealth in senior breakaway threat Braden Mundy.
Maligned early on, the Aces’ defense has come light years since the start of the season.
City-County football is strong in this season — uncommonly so — and the remainder of the regular season, plus the playoffs, should be exciting to watch.
