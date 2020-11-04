With teams taking a more careful stance toward being ready for the KHSAA football playoffs, two games in the area were canceled for the final Friday night of the regular season.
Owensboro Catholic decided to cancel its City-County matchup with Daviess County at Steele Stadium because of health concerns over COVID-19. That game had been rescheduled from earlier in the season.
“We decided to cancel out of caution, because if you have to quarantine because of this week, and you’re in the playoffs, then your season is done,” Catholic coach Jason Morris said. “There’s only a week left that we can control. If we had to quarantine because of the Daviess County game, then our season is over.”
DC coach Matt Brannon wished the game could have been played.
“We’re a little disappointed in that decision,” Brannon said. “I understand they want to protect their chances in the playoffs. But the kids are going to be disappointed, that’s a game they look forward to.”
Daviess County will be in the Class 6-A playoffs.
A Class 2-A district game with Hancock County at McLean County was also canceled. The Cougars went nearly the entire month of October without playing a game.
The Cougars last were on the field for a game back on Oct. 2, when they lost 37-0 at Owensboro Catholic.
“It’s difficult, it’s been frustrating,” McLean County coach Zach Wagner said. “We knew going in that the season could be upended. The kids have been very positive with their attitude, we hadn’t practiced in two weeks until (Tuesday).”
McLean County had been red long enough that the football team had three games canceled because of COVID.
One of those was with Todd County Central, another Class 2-A district matchup.
Officials with both Hancock County and McLean County schools didn’t want the chance of a player from either team testing positive for COVID and sidelining both teams for the playoffs.
Hancock County had to do some schedule scrambling late to pick up a game last week at LaRue County.
“The end of our regular season schedule kind of turned upside down,” Hancock County coach Bobby Eubanks said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.