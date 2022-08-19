Few things in sports are as exciting as the start of a high school football season, and there are a variety of reasons to believe that the excitement held by all four teams in the City-County — Owensboro, Daviess County, Owensboro Catholic and Apollo — is justifiably warranted this fall.
Each of these teams has the capability of being very good, indeed.
In 2021, in fact, three of these teams — Owensboro, Daviess County and Owensboro Catholic — won at least two postseason games and competed for a regional championship. The Red Devils, of course, accomplished even more, advancing to the KHSAA Class 5-A semifinal round.
Also last fall, Owensboro won 12 games, including 10 straight (losing two), Daviess County won 11 games, including nine straight (losing two). Apollo had an uneven season, but still won some big games and finished 6-5; and Owensboro Catholic went 7-6, rallying furiously and impressively after losing its first five games of the season.
The cumulative record for City-County teams, meanwhile, was a very impressive 36-15, with a combined record of 7-4 in the playoffs. OHS, by virtue of a stupendous 49-42 conquest of Daviess County in Week 3, went on to win the coveted City-County title in unbeaten fashion (3-0), and was followed by DC (2-1), Apollo (1-2) and Catholic (0-3).
Not surprisingly, the Red Devils will be favored to win big again in 2022 — still in search of the proud program’s first state championship since 1986.
Coach Jay Fallin’s team returns senior quarterback Kasey Boone, who replaced departed superstar Gavin Wimsatt and directed the team’s long winning streak. Also back is breakaway threat Kenyata Carbon, a trio of talented receivers in Jeremiah Goodwin, Khalil Rogers and Ethan Pendleton, along with defensive stalwarts such as Zach Clark, Xander Early, Goodwin and Sahvon Hines. Place-kicker Drew Lanz is among the state’s best.
Solid? Ever-speedy Owensboro is the very definition of solid — but the Devils are not alone in this regard.
Daviess County went to another level as a Class 6-A program last fall, and despite the loss of superstar QB Joe Humphreys, Panthers coach Matt Brannon believes the carryover will help the team succeed again in 2022. Other reasons for optimism include the return of dynamic running back Bryson Parm, breakaway receiving threat Decker Renfrow, four-year starting lineman Issac Blue, a massive offensive line and an ever-improv-
ing defensive unit.
Apollo, now in its third season with coach John Edge at the helm, has made significant strides with regard to winning big games over the past two seasons, and the Eagles seem primed to make a statement this fall. Senior quarterback Christian Combs will lead a balanced offense that figures to put a lot of points on the board. Noah Rhinerson is a multifaceted threat on offense, and the return of linebacker Morgan Eans bodes very well for the defense.
Owensboro Catholic returns a host of talented players, including sophomore linebacker Vince Carrico, who led the state in total tackles a year ago. Coach Jason Morris and the Aces will be counting heavily on the production and leadership of new starting quarterback Brady Atwell, versatile two-way standout Tut Carrico and a quick-to-the-ball defense in their attempt to become a contender for the program’s first-ever Class 2-A state championship.
Solid? Each of these City-County teams appear to be solid, which equates to loads of anticipation, intrigue and excitement this fall for area high school football fans.
Let’s kick this thing off.
