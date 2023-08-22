There was one winner among the four OBKY teams playing their high school football openers last Friday night.
Owensboro Catholic looked like a team that was poised for a long run in the Class 2-A playoffs later in the season, but the Aces played like they were ready to start that run this week.
Catholic was dominant in a 42-6 win over Apollo in an early City-County matchup at Steele Stadium.
Catholic quarterback Brady Atwell was simply tossing the football to his playmakers, led in that game by Tut Carrico, and watching them perform at a very high level. That was the way Atwell looked at the 328 passing yards and five touchdowns on 25-of-30 passing on opening night.
Six receivers made at least two catches for Catholic in the game, led by Carrico’s eight grabs for 126 yards and two touchdowns.
Catholic’s defense was rock solid, giving up just nine yards on the ground and 75 in total offense to Apollo.
Owensboro probably had the biggest challenge of the night among the Owensboro-Daviess County teams. The Red Devils traveled to Christian Academy-Louisville, the Class 3-A state champions, and they battled through a slow start before falling 28-14. OHS showed signs of life in the second half. Quarterback Trevor DeLacey showed some serious wheels on a 52-yard touchdown run where the junior cut back all the way across the field to get to the end zone.
More from this section
Daviess County had a tough time getting anything going offensively in a 24-0 loss at Warren East in a contest that started way late Friday night. DC managed 100 yards in total offense, and those numbers likely weren’t a surprise for the first time out and the Panthers having a lot of new parts in play, namely at quarterback.
In varying degrees, things get no easier for Owensboro, Apollo or Daviess County.
OHS hosts a Bowling Green team that is fresh off a wild 56-52 loss to Lexington Christian in Saturday night’s Rafferty’s Bowl at Western Kentucky University. OHS will try to cool off a BG offense that had Deuce Bailey throw for 478 yards and four touchdowns. The Red Devils will also try and find the end zone more effectively themselves.
Daviess County is next up to try and see if it can handle Atwell and the bevy of sure catching wide receivers on the field for Catholic.
DC is in search of answers offensively, and it is joined in that by Apollo. The Eagles will be trying to recover themselves from what they went up against with Catholic.
Out in the area, there were pleasant opening games for Muhlenberg County, a 22-6 win over Caverna; McLean County, a 46-14 winner over Ohio County; and Hancock County, a 6-0 survivor against John Hardin. That Muhlenberg, McLean and Hancock were all winners on opening night was a big plus for their individual programs.
Now, we move on to the second Friday night of the season, and the only thing that is certain among the four OBKY teams is they have another game to play, another chance to improve.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.