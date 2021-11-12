A trio of notable winning streaks will be on the line in Owensboro on Friday night for City-County football teams in the second round of the KHSAA playoffs.
Class 5-A powerhouse Owensboro (10-1) has won 10 games in succession; Class 6-A upstart Daviess County (10-1) has won eight in a row; and traditional Class 2-A standout Owensboro Catholic (6-5) has won six straight.
Each streak is highly impressive in its own way.
OHS opened with a 51-38 home loss to 6-A power St. Xavier, but hasn’t tasted defeat since — defeating Apollo (44-7), Daviess County (49-42), Owensboro Catholic (35-7), Breckinridge County (56-6), Ohio County (55-7), Muhlenberg County (65-13), Graves County (35-28), Henderson County (55-18) and Grayson County (58-7 and 42-7).
Daviess County and Graves County were the only teams to give the Red Devils a wire-to-wire run for their money, and nine games in Owensboro’s streak have been accomplished without quarterback Gavin Wimsatt, who opted to enroll early at Rutgers University following the DC game on Sept. 3.
This speaks volumes for the job done by junior QB Kasey Boone, who has stepped off the Red Devil bench to lead the team to victory after victory — four of which came without the services of injured two-way star Kenyata Carbon, one of the most dynamic talents in western Kentucky.
The Red Devils — who also feature a great special teams unit and one of the most opportunistic defensive squads in the commonwealth — will try to stretch their streak to 11 games on Friday against visiting Graves County.
For Daviess County, meanwhile, it’s been a truly historic season and the Panthers — led by Kentucky Mr. Football candidate Joe Humphreys at quarterback — have their own win streak to show for it.
After losing by a touchdown to the Red Devils, DC has reeled off wins over Floyd Knobs, Ind. (21-14, OT), Madisonville-North Hopkins (49-22), Marshall County (71-7), Henderson County (38-17), Apollo (43-21), Warren East (58-14) and McCracken County (51-20 and 55-31).
Offensively, Humphreys has been aided by a terrific line, a deep corps of talented receivers and the emergence of running back Gunnar Evans.
It is on the defensive side, however, where the Panthers have shown the most improvement, and the combination of quality defense, quality offense and quality special teams has provided a perfect storm scenario.
DC seeks its ninth straight win on Friday against visiting Henderson County.
Owensboro Catholic’s win streak may be the shortest of the three, but it is certainly no less impressive.
Remember, the Aces were reeling at 0-5 at the beginning of their streak, which has included conquests of Hancock County (47-0), Todd County Central (36-0), McLean County (46-0), Elizabethtown (36-9) and Butler County (48-12 and 41-16).
During the streak, Catholic has outscored its opposition to the tune of 254-37.
The Aces have done it with grit, determination, perseverance and self-belief — improving dramatically on both sides of the line since the start of the season.
Catholic hopes to stretch its win streak to seven on Friday, hosting Hancock County.
Odds are, all three streaks will continue Friday night, but, of course, you never know — it is, after all, why they play the game.
