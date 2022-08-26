After an eventful opening week for the area high school football season, Week 2 beckons featuring a pair of high-energy City-County matchups, with Daviess County visiting Owensboro Catholic in a showdown of undefeated teams, and Owensboro hosting Apollo, with each team hungry for its first victory.
Kickoff for both games is 7 p.m.
Catholic (1-0) is coming off an impressive 42-14 City-County conquest at Apollo, and Aces head coach Jason Morris will be looking for more of the same against the Panthers at Steele Stadium.
“We played fundamentally sound football on both sides of the line against an Apollo team that has a lot of weapons,” said Morris, whose team had dropped three of its previous four meetings with the Eagles. “We cleaned up a lot of stuff, were fundamentally sound on defense, and we were very efficient on the offensive side.”
Against DC, the Aces will be relying heavily on sophomore quarterback Brady Atwell, who last week completed 10-of-14 passes for 235 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed for 84 yards.
Catholic’s receiving corps hurt Apollo, with Reid Clark, Tut Carrico and Deuce Sims snagging TD aerials.
“I think we showed a lot of maturity against Apollo, and this needs to continue against a quality Daviess County team,” Morris said. “DC is an experienced group, and they’re not going to beat themselves.
“Bryson Parm is a great running back, and, of course, we have to contain him. (Decker) Renfrow is also very dangerous for them at wide receiver.”
The Panthers (1-0) are coming off a lopsided 43-14 victory over visiting Meade County.
DC quarterback Jack Ball was highly efficient in the opener, going 8-of-12 for 245 yards and four touchdowns. Renfrow caught three passes for a whopping 186 yards and three TDs. Parm — coming off surgery to his collarbone — ran for 78 yards and two TDs.
“Balance was key for us, offensively,” Daviess County coach Matt Brannon said. “We ran the ball to set up the pass, and Jack was able to connect on some deep shots to Decker Renfrow.
“Defensively, I was very pleased with our rotation, and I felt we were pretty solid at every area on the field.”
Now, DC must find a way to shut down Catholic.
“Atwell is a very talented player, and they have some weapons on the offensive side,” Brannon said. “Catholic’s defense was very physical — they really got after it.
“It’s a big challenge for us, but I think we match up with them pretty well.”
At Rash Stadium, Owensboro (0-1) will be seeking to get on track against Apollo (0-1) following last week’s 28-14 loss to defending KHSAA Class 6-A state champion St. Xavier in Louisville.
“I’m really pleased with how we started the game; we led 7-0 and 14-7,” Red Devils head coach Jay Fallin said. “But they just have so much depth, it just wears you down, and that’s a huge advantage late in the game.
“It’s a very tough place to play, and we got a lot out of playing them, but we must get better. St. X was 10-of-12 in third-down situations, and this is an area we really need to improve on moving forward. We also need to do better at finishing on offense.”
Against St X, OHS was led by Kenyata Carbon, who carried 17 times for 122 yards and the team’s only offensive score. The Devils’ other TD came on a 60-yard interception return by Zach Clark.
Now, the Eagles invade.
“It’s City-County, so it’s going to be competitive — they’re looking for their first win just like we are, so they’re going to come in here ready to play,” Fallin said of Apollo. “We’ve got to match their enthusiasm and play a solid, clean football game.”
In its loss to Catholic, Apollo was led by running back Donte Dixon, who rushed for 108 yards on 13 carries and scored two touchdowns.
“We went back to work this week to fix what we needed to fix,” Apollo head coach John Edge said. “We’ve got to finish (drives) better and take advantage of the scoring opportunities in front of us. We really missed some opportunities to score against Catholic, and, defensively, we gave up too many big plays.
“Owensboro is Owensboro, and we’ve got to keep (their offense) off the field as much as possible. Against a team like they have, we have to take advantage of every opportunity we get to score.”
