It has been six years since the last Owensboro Men’s City Golf Tournament was played.
The event once was a fixture in the summertime for Owensboro-Daviess County golf enthusiast and amateur players of all levels. The City Tournament was last played in 2016.
The City Tournament rotated at different times between Ben Hawes Golf Course, the Pearl Club at the Summit, Owensboro Country Club, Windridge Country Club (name), Owensboro Country Club.
The higher level amateurs through the years were well known for winning the city golf championship, there was a local level of prestige and respect that came with winning the title.
The players who won men’s city championships also had a real level of accomplishment.
“I was fortunate to win five of them, in the years from ‘99 to 2010,” said Jason Cox, a long-time competitive amateur player and coach of the Brescia men’s and women’s golf teams. “For people my age and older to look at it, the men’s city was a great tournament. Four days on four different courses, there was not anything else like it that people who play tournament golf would play in.
“I find myself this time of year thinking about it all the time, it stinks we don’t have that tournament anymore.”
Terry Delk is the general manager of the Pearl Club at the Summit, and he also liked the uniqueness of the different course format that the men’s city offered.
“Being played on multiple courses it offered something that individual courses can’t duplicate,” Delk said. “Most of the local courses offer some type of tournament that is open to outside play but they don’t seem to have the widespread effect that the city had.
“I think the lack of a city tournament has reduced the competition level of local amateurs.”
There is an opinion among some golfers in Owensboro-Daviess County that there should be a city championship here because of the size of the area alone.
Yet, over the last few years of the men’s city there were fewer players signing up and simply the logistics of a couple of people trying to run the tournament were difficult.
“It’s a shame the City Tournament went away but I don’t see anyone revising it,” said Charles Whelan, Golf Course manager for the City of Owensboro. “It is very difficult and time consuming to run an event like that at multiple locations and most people who would want to run the event would also like to play in it, which adds to the difficulty.”
Players have to qualify for the men’s city championship in Evansville, Indiana.
There would seem to be plenty of players who could make up a pretty good field for a men’s city if it was revived.
“I think there is some good, young talent that would be attracted to it,” Cox said. He thought the number of interested golfers at each course in Owensboro-Daviess County would make for a strong number of players.
“Three different days of a tournament, on three different courses should be enough to get people who want to play,” Cox said. “There are plenty of juniors or college age kids, they travel everywhere to go play.”
The number of talented golfers who are juniors through college age, then through the years into their 40s, is a good sign that there are a number of talented players from this area.
John Augenstein and Matt Atkins play on the Korn Ferry Tour and have made PGA Tour starts. The State Amateur had players like Cox, Andy Roberts (also a multiple city championship winner) and several others from the Owensboro area who finished well.
Connor Combs from Muhlenberg County and a former Murray State golfer, along with Stephen Warren from Owensboro Catholic and a former Western Kentucky University golfer, tied for 18th at the Clark’s Pump-N-Shop Kentucky Amateur championship last week at Indian Hills Country Club in Bowling Green.
The travel involved in summer golf play now has changed through the years as well.
“For Ben Hawes and Hillcrest the lack of a city tournament hasn’t hurt play but with the pandemic play boomed and rounds continue to be up,” Whelan said. “I see Owensboro as more of a scramble event town. We have had tremendous turnout and support for the local charities hosting events.
“The other side of this is golf in the state has gotten smaller. Twenty-five years ago no one would really travel for tournaments and now with junior and state events so well followed it’s nothing to go play in Louisville or the Lexington area for a big tournament.”
The number of playing rounds hasn’t lessened here.
“I don’t see that it has really affected the local courses,” Delk said. “It has impacted those that played because it was an event where they got to play different courses against a good competitive field. We actually hosted the last city as The Pearl Club.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.