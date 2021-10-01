It’s been an up and down and up again two-season run for Lincoln Clancy as quarterback of the Owensboro Catholic High School football team, and the senior signal-caller is hoping to save his best for last.
Last Friday, Clancy was at his best in Catholic’s surprisingly lopsided 47-0 conquest of visiting Class 2-A district rival Hancock County — firing three touchdown passes to fellow senior Braden Mundy.
It was a momentous evening on many levels for Clancy and the Aces, who entered the contest 0-5 after facing an uncommonly challenging pre-district schedule.
“We needed that one in a big way — our confidence was pretty low after five consecutive losses,” Clancy said. “At the same time, we knew we had a quality team, and we couldn’t wait to prove it on the field in our first district game.
“It was like everything came together at once for us. We played well in every phase of the game, and it has rebuilt our confidence for the remainder of the season. We’re looking forward to having more and more success.”
In 2020, Clancy inherited the Aces’ quarterback position from graduated star Drew Hartz, but the junior suffered a torn labrum in the second game of the season. Clancy continued to play, but the injury curtailed his effectiveness, and Mundy replaced him at QB in the postseason.
“I put my pride aside and did what was best for the team at the time,” recalled Clancy, who played outside linebacker and moved to wide receiver on offense.
Clancy finished the 2020 season going 68-of-120 through the air for 1,052 yards and 11 touchdowns. He also rushed for 365 yards and two TDs, caught three passes for 65 yards and registered 16 tackles on defense, as Catholic rallied to reach the Region 1 championship game.
Postseason surgery and a long rehabilitation process followed for Clancy, who nonetheless feared a repeat of the same injury during the 2021 season-opener against Apollo.
“My shoulder felt good leading up to that game, but it didn’t feel right at all the day of the game,” Clancy said. “I felt a pop on a throw and wound up injuring it again, and it was a scary moment. I thought I might have torn (the labrum) again, but it turned out to scar tissue from the surgery.
“Again, it took a little time to build up my arm strength again, but it started feeling a lot better by the time we played Union County (Sept. 3), and it’s gotten better and better since then. I’d say I’m at least at about 90% at this point.”
This season, Clancy has completed 59-of-101 passes for 1,003 yards and eight touchdowns, with six interceptions.
“Lincoln has worked hard to get himself on the football field,” OCHS head coach Jason Morris said. “We’re a better football team with him out there, and he’s getting stronger each week — he’s a great leader for us, and this is a great thing to see.”
On Friday night, the Aces hope to win their second straight district game when they travel to Elkton to face Todd County Central.
“We’ve got a lot more confidence after beating Hancock the way we did, but we have to keep our heads on straight and be ready to play the rest of our games the same way we were last week,” Clancy said. “Each year I’ve played, our district has gotten better and better, so we can’t afford to take any of these teams lightly.”
Catholic’s recipe for success moving forward?
“We need to keep up the great blocking by our offensive line, throw and catch the ball with consistency, stay ahead of the chains and not shoot ourselves in the foot,” Clancy said. “Defensively, it’s real simple — get 11 hats to the ball.
“We’ve now proven that we’re a good high school football team. Now, we just need to keep proving it every week the rest of the season to become the team we always believed we could be.”
