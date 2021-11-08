This has been a football season where patience has been important for Lincoln Clancy.
The senior quarterback for Owensboro Catholic has dealt with a throwing shoulder injury for parts of two years now, and he seems to be hitting a good stride as the KHSAA Class 2-A football playoffs move to the second round on Friday.
The Aces, now 6-5 after six straight wins, will host Hancock County at Steele Stadium. Catholic beat Hancock County 47-0 on Sept. 24. That was the beginning of the Aces winning streak after they started the season 0-5.
“Hancock’s defensive philosophy is to keep everything in front of them, and we want to be taking what they give us,” Clancy said. “I will look at what defense they are in, assess where to go with the ball. The game plan our coaches give us is so good, we just have to go out and execute it.”
Clancy and Catholic’s offense certainly did that in a 41-16 first-round win over Butler County last Friday at Steele Stadium. Clancy was 20-for-26 passing for 320 yards, six touchdowns and no interceptions.
He threw three touchdown passes to Tut Carrico, and one each to Braden Mundy, E. Munsey and Reid Clark. Carrico made eight catches for 143 yards. Mundy made six catches for 119 yards. Hunter Monroe had a big night running the ball, going for 193 yards on 20 carries.
“It was a pretty good game for us, the O line played great, we ran the ball well, I had a lot of time to deliver the ball,” Clancy said. “The stats I had were the best of my career, it showed what I’m capable of doing when I’m healthy.
“Statistically, the defense (Butler) played, everybody wants to key in on Braden, and that opens up other passing lanes for other receivers.”
Carrico had a chance to shine on the scoring plays.
“The first one to Tut was like third and 40,” Clancy said. “When we got to the line, I could see the safety over the top of Braden, and the other was on E Munsey, that left Tut wide open. The second was a screen play, we had good blocking down field. The third we rolled the pocket to the left, it was a quick out route to Tut and he got down field.”
For the season Clancy has thrown for 2,135 yards while missing portions of several games. He has hit 110-of-179 passes with 23 touchdowns and nine interceptions.
Clancy injured his shoulder in the second week of the 2020 season, suffering a torn labrum. Clancy continued to play, but the injury curtailed his effectiveness, and Mundy replaced him at quarterback in the postseason.
He had surgery in the offseason and a long rehabilitation process to go through. Clancy came back this season and thought he re-injured the shoulder against Apollo in the first half of the season opener. Clancy didn’t play in the second half, and got a good medical report after that game, but he would have to take some time off from throwing.
“We put him on a pitch count, we had a lot of young kids playing, Brady Atwell got a lot of reps at quarterback,” Morris said. “We had to be smart about how much wear and tear to put on the shoulder.”
“The shoulder been a long process,” Clancy said, “but it’s gotten stronger each week, and I’ve been able to put the ball where I want to each week, it’s been coming together at 100%. I feel a lot more comfortable throwing across the field,
“With the injury I had, all you can do is rest it, and just doing that throughout the week got me to back where I could play.”
How much better Clancy is performing now has been noticeable for Morris and the rest of the offense.
“One thing I was really proud of Lincoln about was he kept a really good attitude,” Morris said. “He helped on the sidelines, he coached up Brady, and in some games we used (Lincoln) him as a closer, tried to save snaps for him late in the game.”
Against Butler County on Friday night, everything seemed to click for Clancy.
“He was throwing that 15-20 yard pass down the seams, just slicing it through people, you could see the zip of the ball coming off his hands,” Morris said. “He’s continuously getting stronger. On the screen pass, it’s getting there a little quicker. The throw from hash to hash, it’s a 5-yard out but that’s a pretty far throw, and with him it was on a line and on time.”
